MUSKEGO — Senior Jenna Lovejoy placed sixth overall to lead the Fort Atkinson girls cross country team to a second-place finish at the Muskego Invitational Saturday at Lake Denoon Middle School in Muskego.
Lovejoy clocked in at a time of 19 minutes, 30.51 seconds to help the Blackhawks to their 132-point effort. Only Muskego collected fewer points at the invitational, recording 23 points to take place first.
The Fort Atkinson boys placed 11th out of 17 teams with 311 points. Greendale won with 85 points.
The sophomore trio of Jada Zorn, Kat Kessler and Laurel Miller all placed in the top 35 for the girls team. Zorn timed in at 21:19.63, good for 31st. Kessler (21:22.19) and Miller (21:27.55) finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively.
Senior Lauren Bilau finished 48th with a time of 22:22.19.
Senior Jacob Holmes led the Blackhawk boys with a 22nd-place finish. Holmes crossed the finish line at 17:31.28.
Freshman Anthony Henrichon placed 38th with a time of 17:52.66. Junior Cory Pfeifer clocked in at 19:14.51 to finish 85th for the Blackhawks.
Sophomore Sawyer Voss just cracked the top 100 with a 99th-place finish at 19:45.14.
The Blackhawks will host the Fort Atkinson Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Fort Atkinson High School at 4:15 p.m.
