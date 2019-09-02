WATERTOWN — Jenna Lovejoy was in cruise control in the first meet of her senior year and by the end of it the Fort Atkinson senior was all alone in front of everyone at the Glenn Herold Invitational hosted at Watertown High School on Saturday morning.
“Jenna ran an incredibly patient race. At the half mile mark she was 50 meters back,” Fort Atkinson coach Chick Agnew said. “At two miles she was alone with one other and she had such a confident, in-control look on her face.”
Lovejoy completed the race in 20 minutes, 10.9 seconds to win the race by almost 25 seconds. Elle Erato of Waukesha Catholic Memorial finished in a time of 20:35.7 for second place.
The Fort Atkinson girls scored 110 points in the 11-team meet to take second place. Verona won the meet with 50 points and five runners in the top 17 places.
Senior Hannah Constable took 13th place for the Johnson Creek Bluejays with a time of 22:12.3. The Bluejays had four runners in the race. The next best runner came in 141st place with a time of 29:30.4.
Fort Atkinson had a pack of three runners finish consecutively beginning with Jada Zorn in 21st place with a time of 22:52.6. Laurel Miller followed Zorn with a time of 22:52.8, and Kat Kessler finished the race in 22:54.9 to take 23rd place.
On the boys side, the Blackhawks took 12th place out of 15 schools with 302 points. Madison West scored 29 points to win the meet.
Julian Gary won the race for Madison West in a time of 16:54.1. Gary had four teammates finish in the top 10.
Senior Jacob Holmes, who was a JV runner last year during a transfer year, completed the race in a time of 18:27.1 to lead the Fort Atkinson boys. Freshman Anthony Henrichon had the next best time for Fort as he finished in a time of 19:02.6.
Two Johnson Creek runners entered the race. Dylan Gruss took 79th place in a time of 19:59, and Travis Christensen finished in 236th place in a time of 23:48.6.
Fort Atkinson will race again on Saturday at the Verona Invitational hosted at Verona High School.
Glenn Herold Invitational
Girls
Team scores — 1, Verona, 50; 2, Fort Atkinson, 110; 3, Watertown, 120; 4, Milton, 122; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 133; 6, Kettle Moraine, 140; 7, Stoughton, 148; 8, Baraboo, 182; 9, Jefferson County Home School Eagles, 194; 10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 236; 11, Waterloo, 296.
Medalist — Jenna Lovejoy, FA, 20:10.9.
Fort Atkinson — 1, Lovejoy, 20:10.9; 21, Zorn, 22:52.6; 22, Miller, 22:52.8; 23, Kessler, 22:54.9; 48, Moran, 24:51.4. Johnson Creek — 13, Constable, 22:12.3; 141, Jablonski, 29:30.4; 169, Avalos, 31:59.5; 179, Thomas, 32:43.
Boys
Team scores — 1, Madison West, 29; 2, Verona, 42; 3, Stoughton, 111; 4, Baraboo, 172; 5, Watertown, 175; 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 176; 7, Kettle Moraine, 202; 8, Oregon, 213; 9 (tie), Milton and Watertown Luther Prep, 225; 11, Waukesha South, 230; 12, Fort Atkinson, 302; 13, Jefferson County Home School Eagles, 325; 14, Delafield St. John’s Military Academy, 443; 15, Waterloo, 462.
Medalist — Julian Gary, MW, 16:54.1.
Fort Atkinson — 24, Holmes, 18:27.1; 41, Henrichon, 19:02.6; 89, Pfeifer, 20:22.4; 116, Hebbe, 20:52.9; 122, Voss, 20:55.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.