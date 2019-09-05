CAMBRIDGE — Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable finished third overall at the CamRock Invitational Thursday night at Cam-Rock Park No. 2 in Cambridge.
Constable clocked in with a time of 20 minutes, 34.67 seconds in her third-place effort.
The Bluejay girls took 12th at the 14-team invitational.
Senior Mateah Roehl placed 64th overall to help Johnson Creek in their 331 point effort. The Cambridge/Deerfield girls took ninth at the meet with 219 points. Wautoma won the invitational with 78 points.
“Much better than last week for the girls,” Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Matt Polzin said. “I’m hoping we can continue to piece things together with their team.”
Senior Olivia Williams paced Cambridge/Deerfield with a time of 22:06.90, which was good for 19th place. Senior Megan Bolger came right behind Williams in 20th with a time of 22:10.62.
While the girls took ninth, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys finished fourth with 85 points.
“A bit disappointed with the result, but the three teams ahead of us turned out to be really good,” Polzin said. “We were just a little bit off.”
Madison East won the boys race with 54 points.
Junior Jack Nikolay cracked the top-ten with a time of 17:00.46, good for eighth overall in the 104-player field. Not far behind was sophomore Zach Huffman, who placed 14th with a 17:14.37. Junior Makhai Navarro clocked in at 17:29.12 for Cambridge/Deerfield, good for 17th.
“Jack Nikolay and Makhai Navarro both ran big all-time personal bests, so those two were probably the highlight for us,” Polzin said.
Johnson Creek’s top finisher on the boys side was Dylan Gruss, who ran the race in 18:50.05, which placed him 34th overall.
Cambridge/Deerfield will race in an invitational Thursday at Shepards Meadow Golf Course at 4 p.m.
