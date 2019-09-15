SPRING GREEN — Junior Ally Czeshinski’s 11th-place finish highlighted the Palmyra-Eagle’s cross country teams day at the River Valley Invitational Saturday in Spring Green.
Czeshinski clocked in at 21 minutes, 25.5 seconds, good for 11th place out of 106 runners. Czeshinski became only the third Palmyra-Eagle runner to earn three medals at the prestigious Division 3 meet.
The Panther boys were led by junior Jacob Stroh, who placed 26th with a 18:53.7, to help Palmyra-Eagle finish 12th out of 21 teams with 263 points.
“As a group they did not disappoint with their performances at the Spring Green Golf Course,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Joel Tortomasi.
Boscobel won on the boys side with 48 points. On the girls side, Lancaster won with 81 points.
Junior Jacob Hammond ran a personal record of 19:47.7, good for 47th in the 114-runner field.
“Almost every boys runner drastically improved upon their time from last year at Spring Green or they ran a season best,” Tortomasi said.
Back on the girls side, junior Michaela Jones also cracked the top 50 with a time of 23:12.0, good for 37th, a 12-spot improvement from last year.
The Panthers will race in another invitational Tuesday at Silverwood County Park at 4:15 p.m.
