PALMYRA — The Jefferson High School girls cross country took first in the Eagles’ opening-meet of the season, while the boys took second, Thursday afternoon at Carlin Weld County Park in Palmyra.
The Eagle girls collected 65 points, while the boys amounted 60.
“Both teams wanted to start the season strong and I believe they did it,” Jefferson head coach Jason Marin said. “The girls taking first in both races shows a strength and depth. On they boys side, we thought it will be difficult to replace the our seniors from last year. And it was. But they came out today ready to run and put together a couple of gutsy races.”
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys won with 49 points. Lake Mills finished with 206 points, good for eighth, while Palmyra-Eagle took 10th with 225 points.
The L-Cat girls took second with 84 points, while Deerfield-Cambridge finished eighth with 152 points.
“I am glad we got the meet in with the impending doom thunderstorms,” Palmyra-Eagle coach Joel Tortomasi said. “I will be very sad if it is the last Palmyra-Eagle Invitational. Base on comments from many of the coaches they do not know what they will do without this meet.”
Junior Makenzie Hottinger was the top finisher for Jefferson, placing third with a time 21 minutes, 38.6 seconds. Fellow junior Anha Kammer took 11th with a time of 23:21.9.
Sophomore Ava Gallardo and freshman Jocelyn Ramirez also finished top-20 for Jefferson with placements of 14th and 17th, respectively.
Lake Mills senior Stacie Dressel finished second overall in the field with a time of 20:42.0.
Junior Brooke Fair placed sixth, clocking in at 22:13.9 for Lake Mills.
Junior Olivia Willaims finished with the best time for Deerfield/Cambridge, crossing the line at 24:05.6, good for 18th.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s first-place team finish on the boys side was led by sophomore Zach Huffman, who placed second with a time of 17:20.3. Junior Jack Nikolay finished seventh for Deerfield Cambridge with a 18:24.7.
Junior Austin Trewyn-Colvin just cracked the top ten with a 10th-place finish. He clocked in at 18:49.9.
For the Jefferson boys, it was senior Ian Sande leading the charge. Sande finished fourth with a time of 18:05.2. Right behind him was teammate Colton Drew, who placed fifth with a time of 18:04.7.
Sophomore Mason Marin crossed the line eighth with a 18:26.3.
Jacob Hammond finished 38th for the Panthers with a time of 21:34.7, best on the team.
“He ran 47 seconds faster than last year, but he still has a great deal to learn about racing,” Tortomasi said. “He will get there, though.”
Jefferson will be back in action at Lodi High School Saturday, Sept. 7, with an invitational at 9:30 a.m. Palmyra-Eagle will also compete in the event.
The L-Cats race again Tuesday in an invitational at Monroe Twining Park at 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge/Deerfield will host an invitational Thursday at Cam Rock II Park at 4 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Jefferson 65, Lake Mills 84, Waukesha South 87, Elkhorn 101, Waukesha North 110, Lomira 130, East Troy 132, Deerfield/Cambridge 152
Team scores — boys: Deerfield/Cambridge 49, Jefferson 60, Elkhorn 64, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 127, East Troy 155, Clinton 156, Lomira 168, Lake Mills 206, Parkview 212, Palmyra-Eagle 225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.