WAUKESHA — Jefferson’s boys cross country team placed sixth while the girls finished eighth at the Waukesha South Cross Country Festival on Saturday.
Senior Ian Sande finished in 11th place in 17 minutes, 21 seconds to lead the Eagles in the boys race. Junior Colton Drew (17th, 17:32), sophomores Mason Marin (40th, 18:23) and Sawyer Thorp (56th, 18:57) and junior Taylor Phillips (62nd, 19:14) also scored for Jefferson, which posted a 186 total.
Jefferson’s girls scored 208 points. Juniors Makenzie Hottinger (14th, 21:29) and Ahna Kammer (32nd, 22:42), freshman Jocelyn Ramirez (53rd, 23:38), junior Ailey DeBlare (54th, 23:42) and freshman Maddie Griffith (55th, 23:45) scored for the Eagles.
The Whitewater boys team placed 19th at the event with a team score of 506 points. Junior Trenten Zahn (12th, 17:16.90), sophomore Gio Anello (32nd, 17:51.30), sophomore Cooper Hammond (139th, 19:42.6), junior Peter Zimdars (152nd, 19:59.20) and junior Will Hofmann (171st, 20:34.0) rounded out the Whippets’ top-rive runners.
“His [Zahn] time of 17:16 isn’t his best, but his technical race savviness was on full display as he slayed the field to a medal finish,” Whitewater head coach Chad Carstens said.
The Whitewater girls team finished in 27th with 762 points. Freshman Sabrina Bomberg (132nd, 25:39.80), sophomore Sophie Walton (153rd, 27:04.50), junior Nikole Pelot (28:47.0), and seniors Morgan Stillwagon (159th, 28:50.10) and Jenna Lee (160th, 28:50.30) made up the Whippets’ top five.
“Sabrina continues to improve each race as she grows more confident on race day,” Carstens said.
The Eagles will host an invitational Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Jefferson Golf Club at 4 p.m. The Whippets also will compete in the invitational.
Team scores — boys: Madison La Follette 32, Greendale 91, Oconomowoc 98, Slinger 110, Madison East 135, Jefferson 186, West Bend East 195, Pewaukee 233, Wisconsin Lutheran 251, Grafton 264, Cedarburg 287, Janesville Parker 337, Catholic Memorial 343, Wilmot 351, DASH 430
Team scores — girls: Pewaukee 58, Cedarburg 93, Slinger 109, Oconomowoc 114, Madison La Follette 167, Greendale 173, Wisconsin Lutheran 198, West Bend East 207, Jefferson 208, Waukesha South 218, Catholic Memorial 248, Madison East 275, Wilmot 337
Hilltopper Invitational
MOUNT CALVARY — Abigail Minning finished 14th to lead the Lakeside Lutheran girls cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Hilltopper Invitational Saturday at St. Lawrence Seminary High School.
The freshman clocked in at 23 minutes, 45.70 seconds, good for 14th in the 79-runner field. The lady Warriors placed fourth with 123 points. Xavier won with 31 points.
The Lakeside Lutheran boys placed 10th with 235 points. The Warriors were paced by senior August Gresens, who clocked in at 19:25.6. Kohler won with 50 points.
Behind Minning for the Warriors was sophomore Mya Hemling, who crossed the line at 24:26.6, good for 19th overall.
Senior Abbie Digiovanni placed 29th with a time of 25:14.5.
Back on the boys side, sophomore Jonathan Abel finished 38th, timing in at 20:27.9.
The Warriors will race in an invitational Oct. 5 at Burlington School Forest at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.