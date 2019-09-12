EAST TROY — Senior Jenna Lovejoy’s second-place finish vaulted the Fort Atkinson girls cross country team to a runner-up finish in the Ladish Invitational Thursday at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy.
On the boys side, Jefferson senior Ian Sande and junior Colton Drew’s top-five finishes helped the Eagles claim a second-place finish.
The Jefferson boys collected 61 points, but lost to first-place Milwaukee King, who also had 61 points, in a tie breaker. The Blackhawk boys recorded 137 points, good for seventh place out of the 11 teams.
Lovejoy and the Fort Atkinson girls had 94 team points. Milwaukee King was the only team to place ahead of the Blackhawks with 54 points. The Jefferson girls came in fifth with 129 points in the 10-team race.
Lovejoy crossed the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 56.6 second to pace the Blackhawk girls.
Senior Lauren Bilau and sophomore Jada Zorn placed 13th and 14th for Fort Atkinson, respectively. Bilau clocked in at 22:49.1, while Zorn timed in at 22:49.7.
Not far of the pair’s pace was teammate and sophomore Kat Kessler, who came in at 23:06.9
For the Eagle boys, it was Sande’s 17:38.6 and Drew’s 18:06.2 that helped them to fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Sophomore Mason Marin also cracked the top 10 with an eighth-place finish in the 168-runner field. Marin crossed the finish line with a time of 18:35.9.Sophomore Sawyer Thorp placed 16th with a 18:56.9.
For the Jefferson girls, it was junior Makenzie Hottinger leading the charge for the Eagles with a 21:41.0.
The time was good for eighth.
Junior Ahna Kammer came in 17th for Jefferson with a time of 22:57.4. Freshman Jocelyn Ramirez placed third amongst ninth graders at the meet and 26th overall with a 23:27.0. Junior Emily Hollenberger came in sixth-spots behind with a 23:48.2.
For the Fort Atkinson boys, Anthony Henrichon paced the Blackhawks with a time of 18:42.8, good for 10th overall.
Right behind Henrichon was senior teammate Jacob Holmes with a 18:45.1. Junior Cory Pfeifer finished 35th, clocking in at 20:10.6.
Senior Greyson Gottchalk and sophomore Dominic Hebbe placed 40th and 41st, respectively.
Fort Atkinson will be back in action Tuesday with the Badger Challenge at Watertown at 5:10 p.m. Jefferson will race in an invitational Tuesday at Silverwood County Park starting at 4:15 p.m.
Poynette Invitational
POYNETTE — Senior Stacie Dressel, junior Lauren Winslow and junior Brooke Fair all placed in the top three to pace the Lake Mills girls cross country team to a first-place finish at the Poynette Invitational Thursday night at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette.
The trio helped the lady L-Cats win the invitational with 26 points. The Lakeside Lutheran girls finished fourth with 108 points. Deerfield/Cambridge placed ninth with 195 points.
On the boys side, Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore Zach Huffman finished fourth overall and guided Deerfield/Cambridge to a top-team finish with 42 points.
Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills placed sixth and eighth with 168 points and 211 points, respectively.
Dressel finished first in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 2.52 seconds. Behind her were Winslow and Fair in second and third, respectively. Winslow clocked in at 21:20.55, while Fair timed in at 21:29.48.Junior Reese Willie placed eighth overall for the L-Cats with a 22:13.74.
Lakeside Lutheran’s top-time on the girls side came from freshman Abigail Minning, who crossed the line at 21:59.36.
Senior Kristin Karas and sophomore Mya Hemling placed 19th and 20th, respectively.
“I am very proud of the effort they made today and it points to even better to come,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Cameron Ausen regarding his Warrior girls.
Senior Olivia Williams paced the Deerfield/Cambridge girls with a time of 23:25.35. Not far behind was teammate Megan Bolger, who clocked in at 23:34.25.
For the Deerfield/Cambridge boys, it was the one-two punch of Huffman and junior Jack Nikolay. Huffman placed fourth with a time of 17:59.85, while Nikolay placed fifth with a 18:07.72.
Also in the top 10 for Deerfield/Cambridge was junior Makhai Navarro, who placed ninth with a time of 18:20.18.
Sophomore Jonathan Abel and senior August Gresens led the Warriors’ sixth-place effort with finishes of 23rd and 24th, respectively.
“The future looks good for this group as we continue to improve in workouts as well,” Ausen said.
Junior Quentin Saylor was the top finisher for the Lake Mills boys with a 27th-place finish, clocking in at 19:47.21.
In the small schools section, Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable placed third with a time of 21:40.44. The Bluejay girls place eighth overall with 154 points.
Junior Dylan Gruss led the Johnson Creek boys with a time of 20:33.39, good for 21st.
Lake Mills and Deerfield/Cambridge will race in an invitational Tuesday at McCarthy Park at 4:30 p.m. Up next for Lakeside Lutheran will be an invitational Sept. 21 at Saint Lawrence Seminary High School at 10 a.m.
