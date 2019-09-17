WATERTOWN — When Jenna Lovejoy won the Glenn Herold Invitational, the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks knew they would be returning to the course later in the season.
Lovejoy paced a slower field than ran the race earlier in the year, but she came out on top nonetheless in 20 minutes, 10.9 seconds at Watertown High School on Tuesday night in the Badger Challenge.
“(Lovejoy) continues to run each race like a true veteran,” Fort Atkinson coach Chick Westby said. “I’ve used this term before, but she is so patient and does not get flustered.”
The race was formatted in grade-level divisions. Fort Atkinson sophomore Jada Zorn finished the race in a time of 22:44.76.
Fort Atkinson senior Jacob Holmes finished in 10th place as the top finisher for the Blackhawks. Holmes finished in a time of 18:15.74. John Roth of DeForest won the event in a time of 16:57.36.
Freshman Anthony Henrichon joined Holmes as a medalist in their respective races. Henrichon completed the race in a time of 18:36.32.
Fort Atkinson will return to action on Saturday, September 28, at Lake Denoon Middle School beginning at 10:20 a.m.
Rock Valley Classic
EDGERTON — Jefferson’s cross country teams competed in grade-level challenge races at the Rock Valley Classic at Silverwood Park on Tuesday.
Jefferson’s girls placed four runners in the top 12 in the 11th grade race.
Makenzie Hottinger finished second among juniors in 20 minutes, 35 seconds, followed on the team by Ahna Kammer (sixth, 22:40), Emily Hollenberger (eighth, 22:52) and Ailey DeBlare (11th, 23:49) .
Ava Gallardo placed sixth in the sophomore race in 23:22.
In the freshman race, Jocelyn Ramirez (third, 23:21), Lauren Kopelke (sixth, 24:24) and Maddie Griffith (eighth, 24:32) cracked the top ten.
“Our girls team is still recovering from sickness, but all ran quality races,” Jefferson cross country coach Jason Marin said. “Can’t wait to see a healthy squad, hopefully on Saturday.”
Ian Sande led Jefferson’s boys in the senior race, finishing fifth in 17:18. Colton Drew (eighth, 17:45) and Taylor Phillips (ninth, 18:26) also finished in the top ten.
“The boys did what they were hoping to do,” Marin said.
Jacob Hammond was the top finisher for the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers as he completed the race in a time of 19:22.2 to take 17th place. Ally Czeshinski was the 42nd runner to complete the race as she finished in a time of 21:38.5 for the Panthers.
Jefferson will return to conventional cross country racing on Saturday at Minooka Park in Waukesha.
Dana Waddell Invitational
COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Stacie Dressel finished first to help the Lake Mills girls to a second-place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational Tuesday at McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove.
Dressel and the Lady L-Cats placed second out of 12 teams with 70 points. Wisconsin Dells won with 65. Deerfield/Cambridge placed ninth with 166 points, while Whitewater finished 11th with 279 points.
On the boys side, it was sophomore Zach Huffman and junior Jack Nikolay that led Deerfield/Cambridge to a first-place finish with top-five finishes. Deerfield/Cambridge collected 41 points at the invitational, good for first.
Whitewater finished fourth and Lake Mills took ninth with 120 and 219 points, respectively.
Dressel clocked in with a time of 19 minutes, 15.56 seconds to finish first on the girls side. Teammate Lauren Winslow finished fifth with a 20:25.37.
Junior Brooke Fair placed seventh with a time of 20:48.95.
Olivia Williams led the Deerfield/Cambridge girls with a 16th-place finish, clocking in at 21:53.98. The lady Whippets were paced by sophomores Olive Coburn and Gwen Truesdale with times of 24:47.74.
For the Deerfield/Cambridge boys, Huffman placed second with a 16:50.42, while Nikolay clocked in fourth at 16:55.08. Junior Makhai Navarro finished ninth.
Whitewater sophomore Gio Anello placed sixth with a 17:10.70.
Junior Quentin Saylor finished 20th for the Lake Mills boys.
Dressel and Lake Mills will compete at the Belleville Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.
Whitewater will race in invitational Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at 9 a.m.
Deerfield/Cambridge will compete in an invitational Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lake Breeze Golf Club at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.