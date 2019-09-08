LODI — Senior Ian Sande won the boys race at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds to lead Jefferson’s boys cross country team to a first place score with 45 points.
Junior Colton Drew crossed the finish 10 seconds behind Sande in 17:58 to place second and sophomore Mason Marin took fifth in 18:14. Sophomore Sawyer Thorp (16th, 19:07) and junior Taylor Phillips (21st, 19:29) also scored for the Eagles.
“Boys went out and accomplished what they wanted,” Jefferson cross country coach Jason Marin said. “Ian Sande took home the overall champ and led the boys to a team victory.”
Jefferson’s girls placed second with 49 points.
Juniors Makenzie Hottinger (third, 20:40) and Ahna Kammer (sixth, 22:11), sophomore Ava Gallardo (11th, 22:19), junior Emily Hollenberger (14th, 22:42) and freshman Jocelyn Ramirez (15th, 23:14) scored for the Eagles.
“Girls, we had to bring up 3 JV to fill varsity positions today,” coach Marin said. “Any coach would tell you not many good things should follow if that were the case. They still held it together and placed second at both levels.”
Lakeside girls fourth, boys eighth
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls finished fourth with 99 points.
Freshman Abigail Manning (eighth, 22:14), sophomore Mya Hemling (17th, 23:24), senior Kristin Karas (23rd, 24:05), junior Jada Gresens (25th, 24:08) and senior Abbie DiGiovanni (26th, 24:09) scored for the Warriors.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys took eighth with a 190 score.
Senior August Gresens (13th, 18:58), sophomore Jonathan Abel (32nd, 20:21), junior Micah Nasett (42nd, 20:51) and freshmen Caleb Garcia (51st, 22:12) and Eljiah Grow (52nd, 22:22) scored for the Warriors.
Team scores — boys: Jefferson 45, Milton 53, Brodhead/Juda 86, Lodi 90, Janesville Parker 179, Waterloo 179, Lakeside Lutheran 190, Palmyra-Eagle 204
Team scores — girls: Milton 41, Jefferson 49 Lodi 83, Lakeside Lutheran 99, Brodhead/Juda 110, Waterloo 155
Verona Invitational
VERONA — Seniors Jenna Lovejoy and Jacob Holmes led their respective Fort Atkinson cross country teams at the Verona Invitational on Saturday. Lovejoy took eighth place after completing the race in 19 minutes, 38 seconds, and Holmes took 61st place in a time of 18:12.4.
The Blackhawks took 20th place out of 23 boys teams and the girls took 11th place out of 22 teams.
Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold won the girls race in a time of 17:39.5. West won the meet with 64 points.
La Follette senior Chris Wolfe won the boys race in a time of 16:20.1. La Follette ran away with the win, scoring 61 points.
Rounding out the Fort Atkinson girls effort was Lauren Bilau in 58th place with a time of 21:44.2, Jada Zorn (22:25.7) in 73rd place, Kat Kessler (22:26.6) in 75th place and Gini Cooper (24:22.4) in 115th place.
The boys lineup consisted of freshman Anthony Henrichon (18:26.7) in 73rd place, sophomore Sawyer Voss (19:24.4) in 112th place, junior Cory Pfeifer (20:00.1) in 125th place and Dominic Hebbe (20:16) in 136th place.
The Whitewater boys were led Trenten Zahn in 20th place with a time of 17:16.1. The Whippets took 17th place as a team. The girls finished in 22nd place with 675 points. Trinity Nickels led the Whippets in a time of 25:14.7.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season at the TimberLee Christian Center in East Troy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
Whitewater will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. in the Marshall Invitational at McCarthy Park.
Irish Invitational
KAUKAUNA — The Lake Mills girls cross country team finished fourth at the Irish Invitational, while the boys took 15th at the invitational held Saturday at Irish Waters Golf Course in Kaukauna.
The lady L-Cats amassed 122 points, while hosts Kaukauna won the invitational with 75 points in the 14-team girls section.
The Lake Mills boys team finished with 370 points, good for 15th out of 17 teams. Freedom won with 50 points on the boys side.
Senior Stacie Dressel paced the girls with a third-place finish. Dressel clocked in at 19 minutes, 34.3 seconds in the 104-runner field.
Juniors Lauren Winslow (20:28.1) and Brooke Fair ( 20:37.8) placed 19th and 22nd, respectively, for Lake Mills.
Fellow juniors Reese Willie and Jade Pitta also cracked the top 50 for the L-Cats. Willie finished 40th with a time of 22:10.5, while Pitta placed 42nd, clocking in at 22:18.5.
The boys were led by junior Quentin Saylor, who finished 37th overall in the 109-runner field with a time of 18:20
Lake Mills will race in an invitational Thursday at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course at 4:15 p.m.
