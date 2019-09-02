SCALES MOUND — The Cambridge High School football team was blanked by Scales Mound, 28-0, in a non-conference game in Benton.
Scales Mound scored 22 points in the second quarter and added six more in the fourth for the 28-point final.
Blue Jay quarterback Ezra Stein completed 9 of 21 passes for 128 yards.
Curtis Tyler rushed the ball 10 times for 37 yards for Cambridge.
Jordan Marty caught four passes for 93 yards to lead all Blue Jay receivers.
Andrew Downing led Cambridge with nine tackles. Marty collected eight tackles, three for loss and also had one sack.
The Blue Jays will host Southwestern Friday in Cambridge at 7 p.m.
