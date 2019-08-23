Mike Klingbeil has been the head football coach at Cambridge for 14 years, but he had trouble recalling many games as wild at the Blue Jays’ season opener on Friday.
The Blue Jays overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to earn a 29-28 victory over Brookfield Academy in non-conference action Friday Night in Cambridge.
“It was a wild game, it was fun,” Klingbeil said. “Our boys found a way to win.”
Cambridge’s season got off to a shaky start in the first quarter.
After a three and out from the Blue Jays' on the first possession of the game, the Knights marched down on their first offensive possession and scored a touchdown to make it 7-0 with 8:13 remaining in the quarter.
An interception by Cambridge senior Fritz Kaiser set up a eight-yard touchdown run for sophomore Trey Colts with 10:39 in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays bobbled the point-after snap, but ended up scoring a two-point conversion off the improv play to make it 8-7.
Cambridge grabbed the lead several minutes later after senior Aiden Ciha picked off a pass from Brookfield quarterback Jonah Jensen and took it to the house.
“I read the pass and went to my flat route and looked at the quarterback and just saw him looking toward the receiver,” Ciha said. “I went up for the ball and made the play.”
The Knights struck right before the end of the half to make it a 15-14.
Despite creating five turnovers, including four interceptions, in the first half, the Blue Jays only led by one-going into half.
“We felt good at halftime, but we made some mistakes and we needed to fix those mistakes,” Ciha said.
Up 22-15, Brookfield scored on the very first play of the fourth quarter with a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-15, Knights.
The Blue Jays responded on the next play with a kickoff returned for a touchdown from sophomore Trey Colts.
“He’s a super talented kid,” Klingbeil said. “You saw his speed tonight.”
After Cambridge forced Brookfield to punt, the Blue Jays chewed a massive amount of clock before Colts punctuated the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left in the game.
Colts ended the game with 70 yards on 11 attempts.
The extra point gave Cambridge a one-point lead.
“We kept gaining ground running, so we kept doing it” Klingbeil said. “We thought about throwing the ball, but every play we kept gaining six or seven yards. We just kept our foot on the gas pedal and rode it.”
Then, it was all on the defense’s shoulders.
Junior Ezra Stein, who got the start at quarterback for Cambridge, picked up a big second-down sack to make it third and long near midfield with 44 seconds left.
A holding penalty pushed the Knights even further back on the next play, making it third and 25.
In desperation mode, Jensen threw a pass up for grabs, which was intercepted by senior Jordy Marty to cap off the game.
“We felt strong and we stepped up,” said Ciha regarding the defense on the final drive.
The Blue Jays will head on the road next Friday to take on Shullsburg/Benton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
