JEFFERSON — It was just too little, too late for the Jefferson offense.
The Eagles were unable to overcome a scoreless first half as Brodhead/Juda defeated Jefferson, 21-13, in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday night in Jefferson.
“They got some guys that play hard in the middle and they tried to take away power, which is really our bread and butter,” Jefferson head coach Steve Gee said. “They did a nice job of that.”
Both teams struggled to get much going in the first half.
Jefferson’s first three possessions ended in four downs each and Brodhead/Juda was forced to punt on their first two possessions.
The Cardinals thought they had given themselves the lead with 3:09 left in the second quarter after Jefferson senior quarterback Logan Wagner was stripped on the Eagles’ fourth possession, leading to a Brodhead/Juda scoop and score.
However, the touchdown was called back for defensive holding. The holding play gave Jefferson its first first down of the game and the only one of the half.
With 2:55 left until half, the Eagles fumbled again, and the Cardinals recovered the loose ball again.
It wouldn’t be a scoop and score, but the turnover setup a 7-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cade Walker to junior wide receiver Conner Green.
The score came with 50 seconds left in the half and gave Brodhead/Juda a 7-0 halftime advantage.
Despite the zero on the scoreboard at the break, the Eagles weren't without there chances.
Senior Dean Neff blocked a punt in the first half, setting up Jefferson at the Cardinal 23-yard line, but the Eagles were stuffed on four straight plays.
“Blocking the punt in the first half and getting nothing out of that came back to haunt us,” Gee said.
Jefferson’s offense got a spark in the second half after an interception from junior Cole Witucki, which put the Eagles near midfield with 4:53 left in the third.
The Eagles turned the turnover into a 1-yard punch in from Neff to knot the game at 7-7.
Brodhead took back the lead early in the fourth with a 35-yard touchdown run from senior running back Nick Naramore with 11:16 left in the fourth to make it 14-7.
The Eagles swiftly responded with a counter run from senior running back Jeffrey Zeh, which turned into a 68-yard score.
The extra point missed wide right, which put Jefferson down, 14-13, with 10:30 left in the game.
Zeh ended the game with 109 yards on nine attempts.
Brodhead/Juda got some more breathing room with another running touchdown to make it a 21-13 advantage with 6:41 left in the fourth.
“We got a little worn down," junior lineman Noah Schultz said regarding the Eagle defense.
After a Jefferson fumble with 5:46 left, all Brodhead/Juda had to do was chew up the rest of the clock.
After forcing Jefferson to expend all their timeouts, the Cardinals picked up a first down on a fourth and one at the Jefferson 22-yard line with 2:46 left in the game.
However, two plays later, the Eagles forced a fumble, giving the Jefferson offense one more shot to try and tie.
“I thought defensively we played great,” Gee said. “Even at the very end the kids put us in a position to get back in the game.”
“I thought the defense played amazing,” Schultz said. “We had a shot there at the end.”
Jefferson was forced into a fourth and sixth at their own 40-yard line with 1:14 left and a Wagner passed sailed incomplete to end the game.
Jefferson will head on the road Friday to take on Edgerton in a Rock Valley matchup at 7 p.m.
“When you get knocked down, your only option is to get back up,” Gee said.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 21, JEFFERSON 13
Brodhead/Juda 0 7 0 14 — 21
Jefferson 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
Bro. — Green 7 pass (kick good), 0:50
Third Quarter
Jef. — Nef 1 run (kick good),
Fourth Quarter
Bro. — Naramore 35 run (kick good), 11:16
Jef. — Zeh 68 run (kick failed), 10:30
Bro. — Cook 3 run (kick good), 6:41
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing — J 159, B 154. Passing yards — J -2, B 77. (Comp.-Att.-Int) — J 1-9-0, B 5-77-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — J Zeh 9-108, B Naramore 13-62. Passing — J Wagner 1-9-(-2) B Walker 5-7-77. Receiving — J Simdon 1-(-2), Engen 1-45.
