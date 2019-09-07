JUNEAU — The Palmyra-Eagle football team opened up Trailways Large Conference play with a 34-20 victory over Dodgeland Friday night in Juneau.
The Panthers dominated Dodgeland in the first half, earning a 28-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Senior quarterback Brandon Wilde completed 16 of his first 17 passes for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He ended the game 27 for 35 for 264 yards.
Levi Musselamn scored the first points of the game with a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Wilde threw two touchdowns in the first half, a 60-yarder to Nolan Kopydlowksi and a 12-yard pass to Ryan Carpenter.
Issac Schlueter got in on the first-half scoring also with a 12-yard run.
Despite scoring 20 points after the break, Dodgeland was unable to overcome the 28-point deficit. All 20 of Dodgeland’s points came in the fourth quarter.
Kopydlowksi grabbed four passes for 91 yards to lead the Panther receiving core.
Musselman rushed five times for 137 yards and scored twice in the Palmyra-Eagle victory.
The Panthers will host Horicon/Hustisford Friday at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 34, DODGELAND 20
Palmyra-Eagle 14 14 0 6 — 34
Dodgeland 0 0 0 20 — 20
PE D
First downs 13 13
By rush 4 10
By pass 9 3
By penalty 0 0
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 16-139 42-230
Yards passing 214 81
Attempts 38 13
Completions 22 7
Had intercepted 1 0
Total yards 353 313
Penalties, yards 6-35 5-40
Fumbles, lost 0-0 2-1
PE — Musselman 47 run (Calderon kick)
PE — Kopydlowski 40 pass from Wilde (Calderon kick)
PE — Schlueter 12 run (kick blocked)
PE — Carpenter 12 pass from Wilde (Carpenter pass from Wilde)
D — Oestreich 12 run (Benzing kick)
D — Oestreich 1 run (Benzing kick)
PE — Musselman 47 run (kick failed)
D — Christopherson 10 run (kick failed)
