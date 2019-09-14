Luther Prep’s offense was able to move the ball but couldn’t move the chains.
Cambridge, meanwhile, got bottled up on the early downs but found a way to keep drives alive behind junior quarterback Ezra Stein and senior tailback Tyler Curtis.
Curtis scored a pair of touchdowns and senior tight end Jordan Marty caught a tipped ball laying on his back in the end zone as the Cambridge football team defeated Luther Prep 20-10 in a non-conference game at LPS on Friday.
Curtis and Stein were an issue for the Phoenix, especially in short-yardage situations.
“They ran that quarterback draw and ran behind (junior lineman) Ryan Lund,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “They were able to sneak out first downs. That’s what they did, that quarterback draw hurt us a few times.”
Cambridge jumped on an errant pitch by junior quarterback Ben Cole to junior tailback Jon Hertz late in the second quarter. The Blue Jays (3-1) went 30 yards and Curtis picked up two pivotal first downs, including one on fourth and 1 from the LPS 3-yard line. Curtis capped off the drive with a 2-yard plunge to give the Blue Jays what turned out to be the go-ahead score.
“He’s having a good year. He had a breakout game last week,” Cambridge football coach Mike Klingbeil said of Curtis. “He had to grind some out a little bit and take the brunt of it. I’m sure he is going to be sore tomorrow. A win helps that.
“He had to take over. He had made some bigs plays and he was the guy we knew could hold onto the ball there so we kept feeding him. Between he and (Stein) we were able to get enough first downs and run the clock out.”
Cambridge found paydirt early in the second quarter on a 65-yard scoring drive. Curtis took off for an 18-yard run and Stein plowed through for a 20-yard carry on a 3rd and 2 play to put the Blue Jays inside the 10-yard line. Stein floated one for Marty on third and goal from the LPS four-yard line with senior Nathan de Galley in tight coverage. In a jump-ball situation, de Galley tipped the pass but Marty was still able to secure it after falling down on his back in the end zone.
“I thought we were in it with a chance,” Gregorius said. “Cambridge’s first touchdown went through our hands and he caught it laying on his back. That was a good play on Cambridge’s part. We just never got in sync or going offensively.”
The Phoenix (2-2) put together a nice drive midway through the first quarter. Junior tailback Jon Holtz had a 33-yard scamper from midfield to get into the red zone. Junior quarterback Ben Cole hit junior fullback Yuri Soloviyov on a screen pass for what would have been a 19-yard score, but a Nathan de Galley illegal use of hands call nullified the score. Soloviyov knocked in a 28-yard field goal to open the scoring.
Junior receiver Matthew Hillmer had a nice return to the Cambridge 42-yard line on the Phoenix’s touchdown drive. Holtz then had rushes of 14 and 13 yards, respectively, with a Soloviyov catch of seven yards sandwiched in between to get LPS near the red zone. Holtz ran off left tackle, but was greeted by a host of Blue Jay defenders before turning back upfield and to the right, finding daylight for a 21-yard touchdown.
“Jon got the edge and when he did that it was tough to catch him,” Gregorius said. “He ran hard. He cutback and scored that touchdown, that was a nice run.”
Cambridge ate up lots of second-half clock with successful third-down runs and sealed the game when senior defensive lineman Nate Mohoney strip sacked Cole in the final two minutes, capping a turnover-free performance for Cambridge.
“We were just trying to go different places then the defense thought we were going,” Klingbeil said of the running game. “They knew especially late in the game we were pounding the ball away trying to pick up first downs. Just trying to find gaps and not allow them to put 11 guys in there and stuff us at the line of scrimmage. We were multiple enough there at the end to get enough first downs to end the game.”
Stein took a couple of hits early in the game, but did a good job of orchestrating the Blue Jay attack.
“He has come so far since where he started in our scrimmage to where he is now,” Klingbeil said. “To manage the game that way and get people where they need to be and run the offense. There’s a lot going on with our RPO offense. We were able to adjust to that. He’s just continuing to learn the offense and master things. Be able to throw the ball and run the ball. It’s an exciting time for him. We’re really happy for him.”
Big plays were hard to come by for the Phoenix. In the third quarter, de Galley took off for a 24-yard run and senior wideout Cole Burow had a 15-yard catch to move the ball into plus territory in the fourth.
“That’s looking at the film and seeing where we could improve,” Gregorius said. “I thought, and all the coaches thought, we could run our plays and get going. Then we would just stumble. We couldn’t covert that third down. We would move it, but we couldn’t make that next series of downs.”
Curtis scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and the Blue Jays elected to go for a 2-point try after a Phoenix penalty. Curtis tried to get the outside edge, but de Galley and junior middle linebacker David Baumann sniffed the play out and stuffed him well short.
Luther Prep hosts Lodi to start Capitol North play for homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge plays at Boscobel on Friday at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game.
CAMBRIDGE 20, LUTHER PREP 10
Cambridge 0 14 6 0 — 20
Luther Prep 3 7 0 0 — 10
CA LP
First downs 6 8
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 105 102
Yards passing 24 39
Attempts 10 6
Completions 5 4
Had intercepted 0 0
Total yards 129 141
Penalties, yards 0-0 4-17
Fumbles, lost 2-0 2-2
LP — Soloviyov 28 field goal
C — Marty 4 pass from Stein (Stein kick)
LP — Holtz 21 run (Soloviyov kick)
C — Curtis 2 run (Stein kick)
C — Curtis 1 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.