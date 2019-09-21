POYNETTE — The Lake Mills football team won its fourth straight game by beating host Poynette 52-13 in a Capitol North opener on Friday.
The L-Cats led 38-7 at halftime and out gained the Pumas 369-209.
Lake Mills junior quarterback Adam Moen had 10 rushes for 114 yards, scoring three times on the ground. Junior tailback Charlie Cassady compiled 110 yards on 11 totes and also scored three times.
Moen opened the scoring with a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter and Cassady had a 45-yard scamper later in the quarter.
Moen hit junior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum for a 16-yard touchdown with 9:18 left before halftime to put the L-Cats (4-1, 1-0 in conference) up 21-7.
Cassady scored from 20 yards out six minutes later and Moen ran in from 36 yards with 49 seconds to go before intermission, increasing the lead to 38-7.
Moen and Cassady each scored in the third quarter to up the advantage to 52-7.
Moen was 9 of 19 passing for 91 yards.
Senior wideout Matt Johnson had two rushes totaling 26 yards and caught five balls for 41 yards. Retrum had 33 receiving yards.
Lake Mills plays at Columbus on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats were the No. 7-ranked team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll.
LAKE MILLS 52, POYNETTE 13
Lake Mills 14 24 14 0 — 52
Poynette 0 7 0 6 — 13
LM P
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 33-278 33-146
Yards passing 91 63
Attempts 19 15
Completions 9 7
Had intercepted 0 1
Total yards 369 209
LM — Moen 2 run (kick)
LM — Cassady 45 run (kick)
P — Gray 42 run (Bault kick)
LM — Retrum 16 pass from Moen (kick)
LM — 19 field goal
LM — Cassady 20 run (kick)
LM — Moen 36 run (kick)
LM — Moen 3 run (kick)
LM — Cassady 2 run (kick)
P — McCormick 8 pass from Heath (kick failed)
