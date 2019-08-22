LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills football team had a chance to take a 10-point lead to start the second half.
Menomonie instead forced two interceptions in a three-play stretch to kill of the L-Cat momentum and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to win 34-10 in a non-conference game at Campus Field on Thursday.
Adam Moen connected with Hunter Buechel on a fade route in the back corner of the endzone to give the L-Cats a 10-7 lead with 41 seconds to go before halftime.
On the first drive of the second period, Lake Mills was in Mustang territory after back-to-back 15-yard penalties by Menomonie.
Moen’s 1st-down pass was intercepted by Jed Ogea who returned it to midfield before fumbling. Lake Mills recovered but Moen threw into double coverage two plays later and was picked off by Trevin Kressin.
Menomonie scored on its next two drives and had a 20-10 lead starting the fourth quarter.
Lake Mills will continue the final season at Campus Field on Friday, August 30, against New Glarus/Monticello.
