LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran football team officially began a new chapter after its 2018 Level 4 playoff appearance, and it was a dominant one.
The Warriors built a 41-0 halftime advantage before topping visiting Adams-Friendship 54-0 in a non-conference game at LLHS on Friday.
“We took care of the ball. No turnovers for the game,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Executed cleanly, I don’t remember any (offensive) penalties either. For a first game, the opponent was young obviously, but the things we could control in ball security and execution. Happy with those things. Matt (Davis) is an accurate passer. We are happy with the production from both running and passing tonight.”
After a Green Devil punt, senior quarterback Matt Davis hit senior wide receiver Carter Schneider for a 47-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 35 left in the first quarter.
Lakeside started at its own 35 after Adams-Friendship turned it over on downs and struck quick again. Junior running back Micah Cody broke off a run for 28 yards and Davis found junior WR Tersony Vater on the left sideline for a 37-yard score.
Schneider pounced on a fumble to give the Warriors a short field and three plays later senior tailback Logan Pampel punched it on from 14 yards out, pushing the lead to 21-0 after a quarter of action.
Junior running back Nathan Chesterman broke off a 17-yard scamper before Ian Olszewski found pay dirt early in the second quarter.
Adams-Friendship moved the ball early in the game but couldn’t muster the punch needed to put together scoring chances as the Warrior defense tightened.
“Defense got better as the game went along,” Bauer said. “We are very inexperienced too and our tackling showed at times. We got better as the game went along. Early on, we gave up some first downs and it didn’t necessarily look like it was going to be a shutout. They hung in there even the second-string guys. Always happy with a shutout.”
Vater snatched an interception from Green Devil junior QB Chrystian Quinnell to start the next offensive possession. Davis then found Vater on a short route that the speedster took around the edge to the house as the rout was officially on.
Senior Oliver Butler had a touchdown run and junior Bryan Guzman scored twice, including a 52-yard dash, in the second half.
“Happy with how we executed,” Bauer said. “Really young opponent on the other side, so I don’t want to make to much of it.”
Davis finished 5-for-6 passing with 156 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors piled up 445 yards of total offense.
Guzman totaled 72 yards on three carries and Cody had 66 yards on three attempts.
Lakeside hosts Elkhorn on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game before traveling to face Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in week 3.
“The competition level really goes up now with Elkhorn and Lake Country Lutheran,” Bauer said. “We know that. What we did tonight doesn’t mean much when it comes to facing stiffer opponents like that, we have to get a whole lot better this week.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 0
Adams-Fr. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeside 21 20 13 0 — 54
Scoring plays
Schneider 47 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
Vater 37 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
Pampel 14 run (Vater kick)
Olszewski 14 run (Vater kick)
Vater 38 pass from Davis (kick failed)
Butler 5 run (Vater kick)
Guzman 52 run (kick failed)
Guzman 7 run (Schmidt kick)
