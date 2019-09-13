MARSHALL — Micah Cody set the tone with a punishing run on 3rd-and-5 in the first quarter and Logan Pampel drove home the point with a pair of touchdowns.
All in all, the Cody and Pampel running-back duo carried the Warriors to a 40-6 victory against host Marshall in Capitol Conference crossover football on Friday night.
On 3rd-and-5 from the Marshall 30-yard line, Cody took an option pitch in the backfield, slipped the tackle of the defensive end and ran over a Marshall defensive back at the 24-yard line. The momentum carried Cody to the 20. A holding penalty and two runs later, Pampel completed the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to score the opening points of the game.
"They did a nice job. They made the right reads and when we zigged, they zagged and vice versa," Marshall coach Matt Kleinheinz said. "They’re well coached and fundamentally sound. They run their option so well that you have to do everything right on every play and if you don’t they’re off to the races."
Lakeside continued to use a similar recipe with quarterback Matt Davis scoring twice on outside veer plays. The three-down lineman on the interior for Marshall made it possible for Lakeside to collapse their offensive line toward the middle and create space on the edges for Davis and whomever his escort was on a given play; sometimes it was Cody and other times it was Pampel.
"We just tried to run whatever worked for us," Pampel said. "We made in-game adjustments and shoutout to our line for picking up techniques and blitzes the whole game. …
“Me and Cody just try to get as much as we can out of each other. We try to compete with each other and see who can run the most people over and stuff like that.”
Pampel finished with 12 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Cody had 10 carries for 71 yards. Davis carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and two touchdowns.
Once Lakeside got into its groove, the only things that were going to stop them were penalties and three turnovers. They turned the ball over with a fumble in the second quarter right after intercepting Marshall quarterback Craig Ward.
For Marshall, there were times where Dylan Horstmeyer appeared to have space to run and display his playmaking ability, but the Lakeside defense had a suffocating impact.
"(Horstmeyer) in the backfield is a very good runner," said Lakeside coach Paul Bauer. "I thought we did a better job tackling tonight than we have."
Lakeside had a perfect game plan to hold onto a lead: run the ball. Marshall, on the other hand, had to be aggressive attempting to forge a comeback. That reality was partially responsible for an interception as well as a combined 6-for-18 passing on the day.
"There’s no doubt we were trying to make plays and probably trying too hard," Kleinheinz said. "The biggest thing with those turnovers is that we just lost so much field position. It completely flipped the field on us.
"It felt like we were on the wrong side of the 50-yard line all night."
Marshall's lone touchdown came after a long kick return gave the Cardinals the ball deep in Lakeside territory. A steady dose of Horstmeyer led to a one-yard touchdown run by the senior, who led the Cardinals in receiving, passing and rushing.
Early in the game, the Warriors were able to overcome a holding penalty on their first scoring drive and an offensive pass interference penalty on their second drive to find the end zone. While those penalties could have proven to stall drives, Lakeside was able to finish.
"We’re all happy," Bauer said. "After the two losses we had, we’re happy to have a win. We have a lot of things to work on and straighten up before the conference opener next week."
Lakeside Lutheran will begin its Capitol North slate on the road against Columbus at 7 p.m. Friday, September 21. Marshall hosts New Glarus/Monticello in its first Capitol South game of the season on Friday, September 21 at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 40, MARSHALL 6
Warriors 6 14 6 14 — 40
Cardinals 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring plays
First quarter
LL — Pampel 9 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
LL — Davis 8 run (kick blocked)
LL — Davis 18 run (O'Donnell from Davis)
Third quarter
LL — Vater 19 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
LL — Pampel 9 run (Vater kick)
M — Horstmeyer 1 run (kick failed)
LL — Olszewski 23 run (Vater kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL 23, M 10; Rushing (att.-yds) — LL 43-299, M 31-89; Passing (comp.-att.-yds.-int.) — LL 6-11-36-0, M 6-18-60-1; Total yards — LL 335, M 149; Penalties-yards — LL 4-40, M 3-20; Fumbles-lost — LL 1-1, M 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LL Pampel 12-112, M Horstmeyer 21-98; Passing — LL Davis 6-11-36-0, M Ward 2-7-18-2; Receiving — LL Schneider 3-17, M Horstmeyer 2-18.
