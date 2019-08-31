LAKE MILLS — Junior quarterback Adam Moen had a hand in seven of Lake Mills’ eight touchdowns as the L-Cats beat visiting New Glarus/Monticello 55-21 in a non-conference game at Campus Field on Friday.
Moen finished 18-of-28 passing for 284 yards with five touchdowns and scored twice more on the ground, compiling 133 yards on 19 runs.
Lake Mills jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter after Moen scored on a pair of two-yard rushes. In between end zone appearances, Moen picked off a Darris Schuett pass to give the L-Cats (1-1) the ball in plus territory.
After sophomore running back Carson Lund had to be assisted off the field with his left leg immobilized, Lake Mills shouted from its bench that they would play for their fallen teammate.
And they did just that, on the ensuing play Moen hit junior receiver Charlie Bender for a wide-open 31-yard touchdown to push the lead to 19-7.
“We still missed some in the first half. I think (Moen) started to panic a little and roll out,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “That might have been indicative of the score and how close it was. The line gave him a good pocket, letting those guys come from the outside. He still did a good job getting the ball to the receiver, 19 points is not bad by any means. In the second half, we didn’t have time to worry about anything else other than making plays and I think we did that. They started to connect, if we can connect and be on that page, we are a dangerous team.”
New Glarus/Monticello (1-1) didn’t have many answers to the L-Cat offense in a lengthy, 19-point third quarter.
Lake Mills, starting on its own 39 for the first drive of the third quarter, wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard. Moen found senior receiver Hunter Buechel dashing through the defense for a 50-yard score. The teams exchanged punts next which found the Knights starting at their own three-yard line after a nicely placed Mason Levake punt. Sophomore Michael Stenbroten intercepted Schuett on 2nd and 7 from the Knight 28 which set up a short field for Moen to find senior receiver Matt Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown.
New Glarus fumbled on its next drive, recovered by junior outside linebacker Grant Horken, as the rout was on. Junior tailback Javanta Beech broke off an 11-yard scamper before the catch of the night courtesy of Bender. With 41 seconds to play in the third, Bender barely beat tight 1-on-1 coverage before securing a 34-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with two feet narrowly inbounds as Lake Mills led 38-14.
“We just answered the call of what type of team are we,” Ferkovich said of the team’s second-half effort. “They came out ready to go. Banged up and hurt, they still went out there and played.”
After a Nathan Streiff 37-yard score, the Knights elected to onside kick it. Buechel pounced on the attempt after a couple of bounces and preceded to score on a 63-yard catch down the middle from Moen a couple plays later.
“They had some missed coverages and allowed some guys to get open,” Ferkovich said of the big plays. “They jumped on the bubble and Hunter snuck by there in the third quarter and caught that ball. He runs like a 4.6 (40-yard dash), if he gets the ball in the middle of the field, it’s just a sprint and he has a good chance of winning that. They came up to press and if a team presses us, we have guys who can make plays and beat the press.”
Stenbroten took his second pick of the night 35 yards to the house as Lake Mills kept imposing its will.
“When you talk about teams like this, us and them, that don’t have big numbers, late in the game it comes down to conditioning,” Ferkovich said. “We have to be ready for those late games where it’s close. I think they were getting a little tired and we were able to hold it a little longer. It’s deflating if we score and they can’t and then we score again.”
Buechel had six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Bender caught three balls for 48 yards and two scores.
Beech ran it five times for 42 yards.
Schuett finished 14-for-32 for 165 yards with three interceptions.
Junior defensive lineman Tyler Theder had two tackles for loss and helped lead a group that consistently applied pressure while stopping the run all night.
Lake Mills hosts Onalaska for a nonconference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 55,
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 21
New Glarus 0 14 0 7 — 21
Lake Mills 12 7 19 17 — 55
NG LM
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 32-110 43-263
Yards passing 165 284
Attempts 32 28
Completions 14 18
Had intercepted 3 1
Total yards 275 547
Fumbles, lost 2-1 1-0
Scoring plays
LM — Moen 2 rush (kick failed)
LM — Moen 2 rush (kick failed)
NG/M — Siegenthaler 1 run (Siegenthaler kick)
LM — Bender 31 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
NG/M — Streiff 12 pass from Schuett (Siegenthaler kick)
LM — Buechel 50 pass from Moen (kick failed)
LM — Johnson 24 pass from Moen (run failed)
LM — Bender 34 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LM — FG Levake 26
NG/M — Streiff 37 pass from Schuett (Siegenthaler kick)
LM — Buechel 63 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LM — Stenbroten 35 interception return (Levake kick)
