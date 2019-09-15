WEST SALEM — Lake Mills’ football team closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule in style by pounding host West Salem 47-13 on Friday.
The L-Cats scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 74-yard touchdown reception by senior wideout Hunter Buechel from junior quarterback Adam Moen.
The Panthers took advantage of a Lake Mills (3-1) fumble and scored on an 11-yard scamper by CJ McConkey with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Lake Mills had to punt on its next drive, but the Panthers (0-4) roughed the punter and Moen took advantage by connecting with senior receiver Matt Johnson for a 54-yard score.
The L-Cats scored on their next two drives to push the lead to 25-7 with Johnson hauling in an 11-yard catch and Moen rushing in from a yard out.
Moen finished 20-of-28 passing for 338 yards with four touchdowns and added another score on the ground. The L-Cats outgained the Panthers 420-111.
West Salem’s Therrick Roberts found paydirt with 2:09 left before intermission. Lake Mills then went 72 yards in six plays and junior receiver Charlie Bender had a 3-yard score, increasing the lead to 31-13 at the half.
Lake Mills intercepted a Noah LaFleur pass and returned it 15 yards for a score and junior tailback Charlie Cassady ran in from 10 yards out in a 16-point third quarter.
Buechel had seven catches, totaling 155 yards while Johnson registered 11 grabs for 139 yards. Junior receiver Jaxson Retrum had 53 receiving yards on two catches.
The L-Cats managed 65 rushing yards on 23 totes. LaFleur was 8 of 19 for 21 yards with two picks.
Lake Mills opens up Capitol North play at Poynette on Friday at 7 p.m.Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13
Lake Mills 13 18 16 0 — 47
West Salem 7 6 0 0 — 13
LM WS
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 23-65 33-90
Yards passing 355 21
Attempts 30 19
Completions 22 8
Had intercepted 0 2
Total yards 420 111
Fumbles lost 1 0
LM — Buechel 74 pass from Moen (kick)
WS — McConkey 11 rush (kick)
LM — Johnson 54 pass from Moen (kick failed)
LM — Johnson 11 pass from Moen
LM — Moen 1 run
WS — Roberts 1 run (kick failed)
LM — Bender 3 pass from Moen
LM — 15 interception return (2-point conversion good)
LM — Cassady 10 run (2-point conversion good)
