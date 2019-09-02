PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle High School football team won a 10-8 game over Dominican Friday night in Palmyra that saw two fourth-quarter safeties.
The Panthers scored in the first quarter to start the eventual low-scoring affair. Brandon Wilde tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Dylon Lurvey and Palmyra-Eagle converted on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter.
The next score wouldn’t come until the third quarter.
Dominican was finally able to get on the board with 7:56 remaining in the quarter after an 85-yard touchdown pass. However, Dominican was unable to tie the game after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
The Panthers extended their lead to four after a safety in the fourth quarter to make it 10-6 with 7:00 remaining in the quarter.
Dominican brought it back to two points after a safety of its own with 2:35 left in the game.
It would be the final score of the game.
Wilde went 14 for 31 through the air, good for 117 yards.
Isaac Schlueter rushed for 63 yards on 14 attempts.
Danny Hammond and Lurvey both collected interceptions in the Panther win.
Palmyra-Eagle will play on the road Friday against Dodgeland at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, DOMINICAN 8
DOMINICAN 0 0 6 2 — 8
PANTHERS 8 0 0 2 — 10
Rushing (att.-yds.) — D 19-1; PE 19-74. Passing (comp.-att.yds.int.) — D 29-46-364-2; PE 14-31-117-1. Fumbles-lost — D 1-0, 0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — D Timmons 2-4; PE Schlueter 14-63. Passing — D Stefaniak 29-46-364-1; PE Wilde 14-31-117-1. Receiving D Burns 6-175; PE Lurvey 3-36
First quarter
PE — Lurvey 15 pass (Hammond pass), 6:38
Second quarter
None
Third quarter
D — Burns 85 pass (two point failed), 7:56
Fourth quarter
PE — safety 7:00
D — safety 2:35
