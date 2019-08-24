PORTAGE — Though thirty-two points separated the two teams, the difference was simple: Portage got enough out of its offense to force Fort Atkinson to keep making plays to get off of the field and get its offense back on the field.
In the first half, the Blackhawks were able to do that.
Portage senior running back Colton Brandsma took the ball on a counter play and ran 18 yards for his first of two touchdowns in the third quarter as the Warriors distanced themselves for good to take a 32-0 victory against visiting Fort Atkinson in a non-conference prep football game on Friday night.
For Fort Atkinson, it was the 11th consecutive loss. The Warriors snapped a 14-game losing streak.
After giving up a 59-yard touchdown run 53 seconds into the game, the Blackhawks made Portage earn every yard. The Warriors scored on their second possession after converting twice on 3rd-and-long.
The first was a 3rd-and-21 from their own 44-yard line. Junior defensive back James Vander Mause appeared to get a hand on the pass, but senior wide receiver Mason Pate came down with the ball anyway.
Six plays later, senior quarterback Brett Walker and the Portage offense faced a 3rd-and-9 on the Fort Atkinson 23-yard line. Walker completed a screen pass to senior Matthew Miles for a 14-yard gain and, after a two-yard loss on the next play, Walker completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior Ryan Schultz for a 12-0 lead with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to play in the second quarter.
"One or two plays make a difference in a game like this," said Brady Grayvold, who is in his second year as head coach at Fort Atkinson. "If we make a play to get off the field in that drive, or if we don't miss an assignment in that third quarter, it's a closer game and things are completely different."
As dismal as things appeared when senior running back Delnato Sheppard rattled off that 59-yard run and the Warriors followed it with a long drive, the Blackhawks gave themselves a chance despite gifting Portage with starting field position on the Fort Atkinson 18-, 30-, 46-, and 31-yard line in the first half. The Warrriors didn't score on any of those four possessions.
Sophomore defensive backs Cade Cosson and Lance Schultz each had interceptions for the Blackhawks inside their own five-yard lines.
"We have Mason Brandl, Cade Cosson and Lance Schultz who are three sophomores in our secondary," said Grayvold, "the hope is that they develop and by their senior year, you never know what you could have. It's just about improving though. The score might not reflect it, but we've improved since last year, but now we have to do it consistently."
Unfortunately, the offense struggled to move the ball. Senior running back Trent Hachtel had 13 carries for 28 yards and senior fullback Mika Gutoski had six carries for 12 yards.
The offense picked up its first first down on a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. Gutoski had a six-yard carry later in the drive to move the Blackhawks into Portage territory for the first time in the game with 5:49 to play.
Fort Atkinson wouldn't get back on that side of the field until junior John Klatt recovered a fumble on the Portage 31-yard line. The Blackhawks had nine of their 13 possessions end in a three-and-out.
"Offensively, we just have to do a lot better job blocking," Grayvold said. "This offense doesn't work if you don't block. We get done with this week, we go to Week 2 and we try to get better."
Fort Atkinson will host DeForest in a Badger Conference crossover game on Friday, August 30, at 7 p.m.
PORTAGE 32, FORT ATKINSON 0
Blackhawks 0 0 0 0 — 0
Warriors 12 0 14 6 — 32
First downs: FA 5, P 13; Rushing (att.-yds): FA 34-9, P 33-200; Passing (comp.-att-yds.-int.) — FA 5-10-0-1, P 8-13-103-2. Total yards — FA 31, P 303. Fumbles-lost — FA 1-1, P 2-1.
Scoring plays
First quarter
Sheppard 59 run (kick failed)
Schultz 12 pass Walker (try failed)
Second quarter
None
Third quarter
Brandsma 18 run (Miles from Demco)
Brandsma 35 pass Demco (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Miles interception return
