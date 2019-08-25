PALMYRA — Danny Hammond made history and the Palmyra-Eagle High School football team used a fourth-quarter comeback to grab its first win of the season, rallying past Marshall 28-20 at Irvin L. Young Field in Palmyra on Friday.
Hammond broke the school receiving record, nabbing 17 passes from Brandon Wilde for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
“You talk about contrasting styles, we feel like we have weapons in Danny at 6-foot-6 with his 17 catches, and their quarterback had about 36 carries,” P-E head coach Kevin Wilde said. “Danny was our guy on offense, and (Dylan) Horstmeyer was their guy on offense as he made plays for their team; Danny made big play after big play for us.”
Palmyra-Eagle used a two-play drive capped off by a 14-yard touchdown run by Isaac Schlueter, and a successful 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Wilde to Hammond to get the win.
“A win is a win as we want to go 1-0 every week, we know that some games that you play well and we had a few too many turnovers and penalties,” Kevin Wilde said. “To win despite the turnovers, and the penalties, we’ll take it. We honestly felt with the senior leadership that we had that we could withstand the momentum and get it back with a lot of defensive stops in the second half.”
The Panthers got on the board first in the opening quarter as Wilde hit Hammond for a 13-yard aerial touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. After a Cade Fleischmann interception, Wilde connected with Hammond again from 46 yards to push the lead to 14-0.
Marshall (0-1) took advantage of Palmyra-Eagle miscues, forcing two turnovers to help cut into the early lead. After forcing a punt, Gus Timpel picked off Wilde before the Cardinals used a four-play drive, capped off by Horstmeyer’s 34-yard run that cut the deficit to 14-6.
On the ensuing drive, Marshall punched the ball out on a run by P-E’s Schlueter to get possession back. The Cardinals capitalized four plays later on a 1-yard dive by Horstmeyer cutting the Palmyra lead to 14-12 at the half.
“I was super proud of our defense there, as they allowed us to get back into the game,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “Even though they allowed the two early scores, the defensive plays put us on a short field, and we were able to get something going.”
The Cardinals took the lead right out of the gate in the third quarter using a five-play drive ending in an 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion by Horstmeyer, taking their first lead of the season, 20-14.
“I felt really good heading into the fourth quarter,” Kleinheinz said. “I think we just ran out of gas, and a couple big plays. That was a concern of ours as they have great athletes.”
Palmyra-Eagle responded as Wilde connected with Hammond on another 46-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20.
A big punt return set up the game-winning score, as senior Nolan Kopyldowski returned it all the way to the Marshall 18. Two plays later Schlueter took it in.
Wilde led the way for the Panthers going 27-for-47 for 315 yards with three touchdowns — all to Hammond — while throwing two interceptions.
Dylon Lurvey hauled in three catches for 48 yards and Ryan Carpenter had four receptions for 28 yards to complement the Palmyra-Eagle attack.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Whitefish Bay Dominican next Friday at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Irvin L. Young Field.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 28, MARSHALL 20
Cardinals 0 12 8 0 — 20
Panthers 14 0 0 14 — 28
First Downs — M 12, PE 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 40-221, PE 14-22. Passing Yards — M 51, PE 315. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 5-18-1, PE 26-49-2. Fumbles-lost — M 1-0, PE 1-1. Penalties — M 12-120, PE 9-68.
Scoring plays
P-E — Hammond 13 pass from Wilde (Fleischmann kick).
P-E — Hammond 46 pass from Wilde (Fleischmann kick).
MAR — Horstmeyer 34 run (conversion failed).
MAR — Horstmeyer 1 run (Horstmeyer run).
P-E — Hammond 46 pass from Wilde (conversion failed).
P-E — Schlueter 13 run (Hammond pass from Wilde).
