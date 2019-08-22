JOHNSON CREEK — When Justin Swanson walked off the field after a season-ending Level 2 loss last year, Johnson Creek head coach Tim Wagner put an arm around him, pulled him aside and said, “you’ve got a big (year) left for us.”
The first quarter of his senior year proved that when he rushed for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and scooped up a fumble for a third touchdown to lead Johnson Creek in the direction of a 40-0 victory against Orfordville Parkview/Albany in non-conference football on Thursday night at Johnson Creek High School.
“Nothing really surprises us anymore with him,” said junior Wyatt Owen who caught two touchdown passes from Swanson. “He does stuff like that every day.”
“Every time he gets the ball in his hands, he has a chance to score,” Wagner said. “Nothing he does really amazes me. He’s a great player and a great athlete.”
To prove how good Johnson Creek was going in the first quarter, the third point-after-TD attempt deflected off of the outstretched arms of an Orfordville Parkview/Albany player and through the uprights. Not a tip, full contact and through the uprights.
With spirits waning, the Vikings needed to hope Johnson Creek would grow disinterested to mount a comeback. But the Bluejays dug in on defense and provided a complete effort.
Parkview/Albany carried the ball 38 times for 64 yards. They completed no passes in nine attempts.
“Our defense played really well and a lot of credit goes to coach (Marc) Blakeley,” Wagner said. “He put together a great plan for them and they really did a great job executing. They tackled well and really understood their assignments.”
On the other side of the ball, Wagner said he desired a more complete effort. The Bluejays fumbled on their first possession and fumbled two yards short of the goaline in the second quarter. Johnson Creek had another scoring opportunity early in the fourth quarter and Swanson threw an interception.
“I don’t know what it was, at half we talked about keeping the pedal to the metal and finishing the game strong,” Wagner said. “Midway through the third quarter, I think we just lost our focus a little bit.”
Part of that could have been disappointment or frustration with their own performance. The Bluejays recovered a fumble in enemy territory twice in the first four minutes of the second half, but failed to take advantage with a touchdown.
“We have a good group of kids, so we’ll get it corrected; but we can’t have that happening,” Wagner said.
Added Owen, “I think we just need to work on some little things that we need to work on as a team. It’s nothing big, we’ll be all right.”
Johnson Creek continues its season with a road game against Somers Shoreland Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Johnson Creek 40, Parkview/Albany 0
Parkview/Albany 0 0 0 0 — 0
Johnson Creek 21 6 6 7 — 40
First downs: OPA 4; JC 14; Yards rushing (att-yds.): OPA 38-64 JC 33-171; Yards passing: OPA 0 JC 125; Attempts: OPA 9 JC 17; Completions: OPA 0 JC 10; Had intercepted — OPA 1 JC 1; Total yards — OPA 64 JC 396; Penalties, yards: OPA 3-12; JC 6-45; Fumbles, lost: OPA 4-4 JC 0-0.
JC — Swanson 2 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Owen 40 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick)
JC — Swanson 32 fumble return (Griffiths kick)
JC — Budig 8 run (kick failed)
JC — Swanson 14 run (kick failed)
JC — Owen 12 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick)
