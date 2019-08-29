SOMERS — Senior quarterback Justin Swanson rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as Johnson Creek improved to 2-0 on the season with a 43-14 non-conference win over Shoreland Lutheran on Thursday.
Swanson finished 6-of-13 passing for 82 yards and one touchdown and added 10 carries for 184 yards and three TDs. Sam Budig rushed 11 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bluejays jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Shoreland Lutheran tied the game only to see Johnson Creek score the final 29 points.
“This was good for us,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “This gave us a little adversity and we responded by scoring 29 straight points. They responded to the adversity that came upon them.
“Our power (runs) were good. We had success running that.
Swanson had a whale of a game. Our offensive line did a good job, too. We were able to rush the ball. Defensively, we tightened our belt and shut them out the rest of the way.”
Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield on Friday, Sept. 6.
JOHNSON CREEK 43, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14
Johnson Creek 14 15 14 0 — 43
Shoreland Lutheran 0 14 0 0 — 14
JC SL
First downs 19 7
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 34-361 30-135
Yards passing 82 59
Attempts 13 7
Completions 6 3
Had intercepted 0 3
Total yards 443 194
Penalties, yards 5-45 0-0
Fumbles, lost 2-2 1-0
JC — Budig 10 run (kick failed)
JC — Budig 53 run (Swanson run)
SL — Hill 56 pass from Smith (Smith kick)
SL — Hill 41 run (Smith kick)
JC — Swanson 44 run (Swanson run)
JC — Olszewski 41 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick)
JC — Swanson 26 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Swanson 29 run (Griffiths kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.