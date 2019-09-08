WHITEWATER — The Whitewater football team earned its first victory of the season in dominating fashion Friday night, defeating Clinton, 44-0, in a Rock Valley Conference game at Whitewater High School.
Quarterback Brock Grosinske threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and Will Leibbrand accounted for 158 yards and three scores to lead the Whippets 44-point outburst on offense.
Twenty of Whitewater’s 44 points came in the third quarter.
Whitewater (1-2) scored six points in the first quarter, the only points that would be scored in first. The Whippets added on 12 more points in the second to go halftime up 18-0. A 20-point third quarter ballooned the Whitewater advantage to 38 and the Whippets tacked on six more points in the final quarter for good measure.
Grosinske went 9 for 14 to pick up his 214 yards. He had no interceptions on the night and ended the game with a 147.3 quarterback rating.
Leibbrand only caught three passes on the night, but he made the most of them. He racked up 125 yards on his three catches and also scored once through the air. Leibbrand also ran for two touchdowns and picked up 33 yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Whippets’ shutout was helped by interceptions from Gehrig Monday and Jacob Heritage.
The Whippets will take on Big Foot in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
