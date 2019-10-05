BRODHEAD — Brodhead/Juda defeated Whitewater, 23-12, in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday night at Brodhead High School.
Eli Kohl tossed two touchdowns to lead the Whippet offense. He threw for 106 yards. Martin Gonzalez caught three passes, two of which going for touchdowns, for 60 yards.
Aldo Soto carried the ball nine times for 27 yards, while Will Leibbrand recorded seven carries for 26 yards.
Whitewater breaks a two-game streak of being shutout with the 12-point performance. The defeat moves the Whippets to 1-6 in the Rock Valley standings.
Whitewater sits in ninth place in the conference standings.
The Whippets will host Edgerton (6-1) in a conference match in Whitewater on Friday at 7 p.m.
