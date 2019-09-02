EAST TROY — The Whitewater High School football team failed to score on offense in a 28-2 defeat to East Troy Friday on the road in East Troy.
The Whippets only points of the game came in the second quarter thanks to a safety.
Carter Friend was credited with the Whippets’ lone scoring play.
The Trojans scored the first points of the game in the first quarter with a 1-yard run with 4:58 on the clock.
East Troy scored 14 more points in the second quarter and added seven more in the third.
Whitewater struggled on offense, especially through the air.
Brock Grosinske was unable to find a rhythm at quarterback, completing 3 of 22 passes Friday for 51 yards.
Running back Will Leibbrand led the ultimately unsuccessful Whippet offense with 39 rushing yards. He also caught a pass for 20 yards.
East Troy quarterback Mac Dudkiewicz threw for 306 yards, going 22 for 39, to go along with two touchdowns.
The Whippets will host Clinton Friday in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.