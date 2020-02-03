JUNEAU — Sophomore forward Adrianne Bader scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, carrying Dodgeland’s girls basketball team to a 60-14 non-conference win over Johnson Creek on Monday.
Dodgeland (8-10) led 14-7 midway through the first half and outscored Johnson Creek 16-5 from there to take a 30-12 lead at halftime.
“I thought we played solid defense, that was a big thing,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “No matter what’s going on, if we play good defense … our best offense is defense.”
Sophomore guard Lexi Swanson scored seven points to lead Johnson Creek (2-16).
On Thursday, Dodgeland hosts Central Wisconsin Christian while Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield.
DODGELAND 60, JOHNSON CREEK 14
Johnson Creek 12 2 — 14
Dodgeland 30 30 — 60
Johnson Creek (fg fta-ftm pts) — Budig 2 0-2 4, Swanson 2 2-4 7, Constable 0 0-2 0, Rue 0 1-2 1, Whitehouse 0 0-2 0, Berger 0 2-7 2, Joseph 0 0-2 0, Walk 0 0-2 0 Totals 4 5-21 14
Dodgeland — Thiebault 0 2-2 2, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 1-3 3, Knueppel 1 0-2 3, Firari 6 1-4 13, Hodgson 5 1-4 12, Kjornes 1 0-0 2, Draeger 1 0-0 2, Bader 10 0-1 20 Totals 26 5-16 60
3-point goals — JC (Swanson) 1, D (Schreier, Knueppel, Hodgson) 3. Total fouls — JC 13, D 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.