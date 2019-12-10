MILTON — Face guard, double team, help defense, the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team did not want Abbie Campion to beat them Tuesday.
Luckily for the Red Hawks, Alex Rodenberg was ready to step up.
Rodenberg dropped a game-high 23 points as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 64-52, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday night at Milton High School.
“We’ve been looking for a second person to step up, especially with them face guarding, focusing on Abbie,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We needed someone to hit those outside shots on the kick out. Alex is definitely capable.”
The senior guard finished with two 3-pointers on her way to her 23 points. She ended with 10 points in the first half and added 13 more in the second.
Campion, who went into the game averaging a team-best 16 points per game, was held in check with nine.
“She’s (Campion) really good,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “I knew if we could keep her under 10 points we would be in the game.
“We didn’t want her to beat us, because she’s really good. She got free a couple times and you can see how good she is.”
The Red Hawk press gave the Blackhawks trouble early on in the game. Fort Atkinson (1-3, 0-2) was held to just 16 first-half points, as Milton (2-4, 1-1) led 28-16 at the break.
“We talked about how they’re a younger team, younger ball handlers, that maybe don’t have the confidence yet against pressure,” Skemp said. “We had multiple people up on top steering where the ball went.”
The Blackhawks never got the game within two possessions after halftime.
Sophomore guard Tyla Staude scored 16 points for the Blackhawks, but struggled with foul trouble throughout the night, picking up her fourth foul with 15 minutes, 8 seconds to play in the second half.
“Just one of those things we talk about, there are times you just let them get the layup so you don’t get the foul,” Rajsich said. “She’s aggressive. which is fine. She’s a great offensive player and she’s getting better defensively. She did well.”
Senior forward Anna Schoenike carried the load for Fort Atkinson in the second half, scoring 14 of her 19 after the break.
Sophomore guard Taylor Marquart finished with 13 points for the Blackhawks. Rodenberg was the lone Red Hawk to break double digits.
Milton will head off onto the road to take on Madison Edgewood in a conference game Saturday at 7:15 p.m. The Blackhawks will host Stoughton in a conference game Saturday at 3 p.m.
MILTON 64, FORT ATKINSON 52
Blackhawks 16 36 — 52
Red Hawks 28 36 — 64
Fort Atkinson (fg-ftm-pts) — Kammer 0 0-1 1, Marquart 4 3-4 13, Staude 4 6-7 16, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 6 7-12 19. Totals — 11 16-24 52.
Milton (fg-ftm-pts) — Hanauska 1 0-0 3, Jaecks 1 0-2 2, Steinke 1 0-0 3, Quade 3 3-5 9, Campion 4 0-2 9, Rodenberg 7 7-8 23, Stuckey 1 1-2 3, Falk 2 5-6 9. Totals — 18 16-23.
3-pointers — FA (Marquart 2, Staude 2, Trieloff) 3, M (Weberpal, Steinke, Campion, Rodenberg 2) 5. Totals fouls — FA 22, M 20.
