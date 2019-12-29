CAMBRIDGE — The first game of the day made Kelly Cunningham nervous.
The Cambridge girls basketball coach knew it was possible for a team to overlook a 9 a.m. game when it is accustom to playing games after 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays started slow, but eventually were able to roll to a 61-19 victory over Williams Bay in the opening game of the Cambridge “Hall of Honor” Tournament on Friday morning.
“Those games really do make me nervous, but we were able to keep sharing the ball and make extra passes to eventually take control,” Cunningham said.
Taylor Stenkylft scored 12 points to lead the Cambridge offense. Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Mayah Holzhueter each scored 11 points.
Senior Mary Hommen added a season-high 10 points for the Jays.
“It was a great confidence booster for us,” Cunningham said. “We’ve played well but we haven’t been in the win column, so it was great to get back into the win column. For us to get 61 points is great too. We go on scoring droughts where we kind of get stuck and that didn’t happen.”
One week earlier, Cambridge nearly pulled off an upset against Lake Mills, the third-ranked team in Division 3 according to Wissports.net Coaches Poll. The Blue Jays built on the moral victories obtained in that loss in their win against Williams Bay before taking on Waupun, which recently fell out of the Division 3 top 10.
The Warriors earned a 52.30 victory over Fort Atkinson to meet Cambridge in the championship game Friday night. Waupun (7-2) won the championship against Cambridge, but it wasn’t easy. The Blue Jays went on a 9-2 run early in the second half to trim the deficit to two points before the Warriors pulled away to claim a 58-43 victory in a non-conference game.
Abbie Aalsma scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half as Waupun built a 34-25 lead. Peyton McGinnis scored 15 points to supplement Aalsma’s attack.
“I was proud of them to pull it within two, but then we kind of ran out of gas and shots stopped falling,” Cunningham said. “Waupun plays super smart basketball. They read the defense very well, so we had to be perfect with our fundamentals. They set a lot of screens, so if we go under, they hit the 3. If we go over, (Aalsma) would curl to the basket.”
Mayah Holzhueter scored 10 points to lead the way and both Jarlsberg and Gracie Korth added nine points.
Cambridge returns to action against Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.