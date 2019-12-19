WHITEWATER — With Whitewater’s leading scorer on the bench, Brodhead knew it had to capitalize, and the Cardinals did.
Brodhead defeated the host Whippets, 66-52, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday night.
Junior guard Kacie Carollo, who came into the game as the Whippets’ leading scorer with 17 points per game, picked a pair of fouls in the first half and added a few quick fouls in the second.
“Whitewater is a good team, athletic as heck, well coached,” Brodhead head coach Brain Kammerer said. “Obviously a key for us is when Carollo got in foul trouble, and she’s a heck of a player, one of the best in the conference, we were able to capitalize.”
The Whippets (3-4, 3-3) trailed 33-23 at halftime, but the Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) built a 52-36 advantage in the second with Carollo on the bench.
“Having our star point guard in foul trouble really does change our game plan and the momentum,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “But I thought we hung on.”
Whitewater rallied with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit down to 52-45 with 6 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
“I think we just played together like we usually do, capitalized on opportunities that present itself,” Lippens said regarding the run.
But it was all Cardinals down the stretch, which included a healthy dose from freshman Abbie Dix, who scored all 19 of her points after the break.
Whitewater led Brodhead 21-20 late in the first half, but the Cardinals closed out the first with a 13-2 run, which included Brodhead senior guard Carisa Purdue scoring the last eight points.
Purdue would go on to tie a game-high with 20 points.
“That (run) gave us confidence,” Kammerer said. “I’m not going to lie, the last five years we’ve shown up, Whitewater would have been better off having a practice by themselves, because we didn’t have a game against them.”
The Whippets took down the Cardinals, 78-44, at home last season.
Whitewater senior guard Abby Grosinske scored 20 points, carrying the load when Carollo was on the bench.
Senior Cassidy Laude also broke double digits with 14 points, while Carollo finished with seven points. Brodhead sophomore Madisyn Kail finished with 16 for the Cardinals.
Whitewater will head on the road to take on Edgerton in a conference match Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m. Brodhead will play Parkview in a non-conference road game Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
BRODHEAD 66, WHITEWATER 52
Cardinals 33 33 — 66
Whippets 23 29 — 52
Brodhead (fg-ftm-pts) — Purdue 8 4-6 20, oliver 1 1-2 5, Kail 7 2-2 16, Moe 1 0-0 2, Condon 2 0-0 4, Dix 8 3-6 19. Totals — 28 9-16 — 66.
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Katzman 2 1-2 5, Grosinske 6 8-10 20, Carollo 4 2-3 7, Laue 6 1-4 14, Schumacher 0 1-2 1, Zimdars 2 1-3 5. Totals — 18 14-24 — 52.
3-pointers — B (Oliver) 1; W (Carollo, Laue) 2. Total fouls — B16, W 17.
