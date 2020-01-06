JOHNSON CREEK — Senior Hannah Constable scored 17 points but the Johnson Creek girls basketball team was defeated by Pecatonica, 62-35, in a non-conference game Monday night in Johnson Creek.
Constable’s 17 was a team-high for the Bluejays. She made nine free throws on the night. Sophomore Lexi Swanson scored 14 points in the defeat.
Johnson Creek was held to just 16 points in the second half.
Up next for the Bluejays (1-9, 0-5) will be a Trailways South Conference game Thursday against Madison Country Day (0-12, 0-4) in Johnson Creek at 7:15 p.m.
PECATONICA 62,
JOHNSON CREEK 35
Vikings 28 34 — 62
Bluejays 19 16 — 35
Pecatonica (fg ftm-fta pts) — Zimmerman 3 2-2 8, Busser 4 0-2 8, Eaton 3 2-4 8, Schraepfer 9 3-5 21, Peterson 6 1-2 13, Green 1 2-2 4. Totals — 26 10-17 62.
Johnson Creek — Budig 2 0-0 4, Swanson 6 2-2 14, Constable 4 9-13 17. Totals — 12 11-16 35.
3-pointers — P none, JC none. Total fouls — P 14, JC 14.
