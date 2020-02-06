WHITEWATER — Cassidy Laue and Alyssa Schumacher helped give the Whippets a halftime lead — then Kacie Carollo and Abby Grosinske did the rest down the stretch.
Laue and Schumacher combined for 21 first-half points, while Carollo and Grosinske accounted for 20 second-half points as Whitewater defeated McFarland, 61-57, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Whitewater High School.
“Really happy that we had four girls in double figures tonight,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “I think that made a huge difference in the outcome of the game.”
Carollo and Laue tied for team-highs with 15 points each.
“I love that four of us were in double figures tonight,” said Grosinske, who scored seven of her 11 points in the second half. “It’s super nice for Kacie and I to not feel like we have to score every time down.”
Tied at 9-9, Whitewater (8-9, 8-6 Rock Valley) went on the first run of the game with an 11-0 spurt.
Schumacher made two of her three 3-pointers in the first half during the run and Grosinske added a pair of layups, including the one that put the Whippets up 22-9 with 10 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
McFarland (7-11, 7-7) scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to five. The Spartans took their first lead of the game with a layup from junior Katie Hildebrandt with just over two minutes remaining until halftime.
Laue scored eight of Whitewater’s last 10 points of the first to help the Whippets take a 33-30 lead into the break.
Carollo — Whitewater’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game — sat the final 9:20 of the first half after she picked up her second foul.
“I’ve been in a lot of foul trouble this year,” Carollo said. “I just wanted to be a good teammate, cheer from the bench. I came out in the second being as aggressive as I could, but I had to be smart.”
Carollo scored seven of the Whippets’ first 14 points of the second half to help give Whitewater a 47-40 advantage, but back-to-back 3-pointers from McFarland made it 47-46 and forced a Whippet timeout with 8:10 to play.
That was as close as the Spartans got.
Grosinske made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts the final minute of the game to help Whitewater close out the contest.
Hildebrandt finished with a game-high 18 points for McFarland.
Whitewater often collapsed on Hildebrandt inside, forcing the Spartans to try and beat them from deep. McFarland ended with seven 3-point makes.
“Katie is an amazing player, but they also have great 3-pointer shooters,” Grosinske said. “The first time we played them they could not miss, they were lights out. They didn’t shoot as well as the first game, but they’re all good shooters. We focused on Katie not having good looks inside and contesting 3-point shots.”
Schumacher also added 12 points in the win.
“That’s (four girls in double digits) awesome,” Carollo said. “We’ve been focusing on separating out the scoring, making sure everyone is involved.”
Whitewater will head on the road to take on Brodhead in a conference game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 61, McFARLAND 57
Spartans 30 27 — 57
Whippets 33 28 — 61
McFarland (fg ftm-fta pts) — Witt 2 2-2 7, Fortune 3 0-0 6, Kirch 2 0-0 5, Lonigro 3 0-0 7, Gilberston 4 0-2 11, Hildebrandt 5 7-8 18, Smith 1 1-2 3. Totals — 20 10-14 57.
Whitewater — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Grosinske 3 5-8, Carollo 4 5-7 15, Laue 5 3-4, Schumacher 5 0-0 12, Zimdars 1 2-2 5. Totals — 19 15-22 61.
3-point goals — MF (Witt, Kirch, Lonigro, Gilberston 3, Hildebrandt) 7; W (Skindingsrude, Carollo 2, Laue 2, Schumacher 2, Zimdars) 8. Total fouls — MCF 16, WW 12.
