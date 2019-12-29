ELKHORN — Elkhorn used a stingy defensive effort to defeat the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team, 61-15, in a non-conference game Saturday in Elkhorn.
Senior Hannah Steinbach led the way for the Panthers with five points. The Elks held Palmyra-Eagle to single digits each half, with the Panthers scoring nine and six in the first and second half, respectively.
Palmyra-Eagle (5-5, 4-0) will host Deerfield Jan. 9 in Palmyra at 7:15 p.m.
ELKHORN 61, PALMYRA-EAGLE 15
Elks 38 23 — 61
Panthers 9 6 — 15
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ftm-pts) — Fredrick 1 0-0 3, Czeshinski 1 1-2 3, Steinbach 2 0-3 5, Martens 0 1-2 1, Kysely 1 1-2 3. Totals — 7 3-9 15.
Elkhorn — Hunter 2 1-2 5, Remington 5 1-3 11, Brooks 4 1-2 9, D. Ivey 3 0-0 6, Harlan 2 0-0 4, Grochowski 6 1-3 13, M. Ivey 4 0-0 8, Schneider 1 0-2 3, Koss 0 2-2 2. Totals — 27 6-15 61.
3-pointers — PE (Fredrick, Steinbach) 2; E (Schneider) 1.
(0) comments
