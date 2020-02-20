Before Anna Schoenike made a contested layup in a cluttered block to bring the Fort Atkinson bench to its feet, Madison Edgewood already had pulled away for good.
The visiting Crusaders took control early and didn’t look back as they earned a 65-27 victory over Fort Atkinson in a Badger South girls basketball game on Thursday.
The celebration that followed Schoenike’s bucket in the final minute of the game was not unlike other celebrations ignited by 3-pointers from Rhiley Frohmader early in the game, by a 3-pointer from Klaire Treiloff at the beginning of the second half or any shot attempt from Danielle Perez and Jordan Dalton.
The celebrations were underclassmen recognizing the careers of their seniors.
“We have five senior players and four senior managers,” first-year head coach Michael Rajsich said. “Anna came back after a knee injury, Klaire has been battling a shoulder (injury) all season: I’m proud of all of our seniors. Rhiley, Jordan, Danielle, they’ll all put a lot of work in.
“I’m their third head coach in four years. I think they’ve shown up to practice every day and worked really hard. They’ve made a big impact on the program and I’m glad we acknowledge that. It’s more than winning.”
Madison Edgewood senior Lindsey Langlois scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half as Madison Edgewood took a 36-16 lead into halftime.
When Fort Atkinson did get stops defensively, its ball handlers were caught between wanting to push the ball up court before Madison Edgewood could establish its 1-3-1 half-court zone defense, and slowing down to avoid turning the ball over.
Schoenike scored a team-high 10 points; Frohmader and Trieloff finished two 3-pointers each.
“They show up at practice, they challenge our young girls; they’ve led; they’ve been positive on the bench — Jordan is always leading 3-point celebrations on the bench, which is awesome and what high school basketball is all about,” Rajsich said. “But it’s more than that too. I told them when I started that they were going to be Blackhawks forever ...
“They have made a big impact on our program. We started a buddies program with our youth kids and they’ve been nothing but positive with them. When they come back 10 years from now, they’re going to see the foundation that they laid for the program.”
Fort Atkinson will begin postseason play on the road as a 10th seed against No. 7 Jefferson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 65, FORT ATKINSON 27
Crusaders 36 29 — 65
Blackhawks 16 11 — 27
Madison Edgewood (fg ftm-fta pts) — Klitzke 2 2-5 5, Moore 1 0-2 2, Foley 0 1-2 1, Foti 5 2-3 12, Longlois 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 1-1 1, Deang 2 2-2 6, Grosse 2 2-2 6, Olson 1 2-2 4, Cook 1 0-0 2, Meriggioli 2 0-0 6, Lazar 5 4-5 14.
Fort Atkinson — Dalton 0 0-2 0, Kammer 1 0-0 2, Staude 0 2-2 2, Frohmader 2 1-2 7, Trieloff 2 0-0 6, Schoenike 3 4-6 10.
3-point goals — FA 4 (Trieloff 2, Frohmader 2), ME 4 (Klitzke, Longlois, Meriggioli 2). Total fouls — FA 18, ME 17.
