CAMBRIDGE — Waupun is among the better teams in the Division 3 girls basketball scene.
Fort Atkinson stuck with the Warriors for a half, but didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the top two Waupun players.
Abbie Aalsma scored 19 points and Peyton McGinnis added 17 for the Warriors in their 52-30 victory over Fort Atkinson in a non-conference game Friday at the Cambridge “Hall of Honor” Tournament.
The loss sent the Blackhawks to the consolation game against Williams Bay. Fort Atkinson earned a 72-35 victory over the Bulldogs (4-6) on Friday evening.
Even with a victory later in the day, Fort Atkinson coach Michael Rajsich said their best half of basketball came in the first half against Waupun. The Warriors made a buzzer beater to take a 26-19 lead into the break.
“Overall, it was probably our best defensive game of the year,” Rajsich said. “We struggled to score a little bit and we didn’t finish very well.
“They pulled away at the start of the second half and they have been ranked in Division 3 this season.”
As the game wore along, Waupun’s top two players were able to figure out how to score against the Fort Atkinson defense. On the other end of the court, the Blackhawks were unable to play efficiently enough to earn the victory.
Sophomore Tyla Staude scored 10 points for Fort Atkinson. Staude was the only player in double figures. Senior Anna Schoenike was second on the team with six points.
The Blackhawks were much improved on the offensive end in the second game, and they were playing against a weaker opponent. Both facts went hand in hand.
“I think they played a little bit more loose (against Williams Bay),” Rajsich said. “I thought we played a lot better in the first half of the Waupun game, but I liked our energy against Williams Bay. We played our 1-3-1 (zone defense) against Williams Bay and forced around 20 turnovers in the first half.”
Those turnovers led to transition layups and a commanding 19-0 lead to open the game. Fort Atkinson built a 15-0 lead over Monroe earlier in the season, but eventually were defeated.
“We’ve been talking about getting out to quick starts and I think when you’re playing against a better team like Waupun, there might be some nerves that go into it,” Rajsich said. “We got out to a big lead against Monroe, but I think the Williams Bay game is the only one we really had a lead. We beat Elkhorn and didn’t really have a big lead.
“So when we did get a lead, we needed to keep getting stops because when you get stops, you get more offensive opportunities. Even if you aren’t an efficient offensive team, more opportunities should mean better chances to put up points.”
Williams Bay made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to reach double digits going into the break trailing Fort Atkinson, 41-10.
That’s exactly what they did. Schoenike scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half, Staude added 14 total points and Marquart had 13.
“I told the girls that I think that’s the first time since 2002 that we’ve scored 70 points, so they’re really excited about that,” Rajsich said. “Any time you play two games in a day, there are going to be challenges associated with that. I was really happy with the way they competed and focused on getting better. We’re focusing on getting better every day and I think they’re doing that.”
Fort Atkinson will continue its season on Friday at 7:15 p.m. against Oregon.
WAUPUN 52, FORT ATKINSON 30
Warriors 26 26 — 52
Blackhawks 19 11 — 30
Waupun (fg ftm-fta pts) — Cunningham 3 2-4 8, N. Aalsma 1 0-0 2, A. Aalsma 7 3-4 19, M. Stelsel 1 0-2 2, Matamoros 1 0-2 2, D. Stelsel 1 0-0 2, McGinnis 6 5-8 17. Totals — 20 10-20 52.
Fort Atkinson — Woods 1 0-0 2, Kammer 2 1-2 5, Marquart 1 2-3 4, Staude 3 3-4 10, Frohmader 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 2 2-4 6. Totals — 10 8-15 30.
3-point goals — W (A. Aalsma) 2, FA (Staude, Frohmader) 2. Total fouls — W, FA 18.
FORT ATKINSON 72, WILLIAMS BAY 35
Bulldogs 10 25 — 35
Blackhawks 41 31 — 72
Williams Bay (fg ftm-fta pts) — Higgens 5 1-2 12, Rabenhorst 2 0-0 4, Nolan 0 1-2 1, Robbins 0 1-2 1, Olson 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 1-2 9, Pfeil 2 0-0 2. Totals — 15 4-10 35.
Fort Atkinson — Schoenike 3 9-10 15, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Staude 6 0-0 14, Wolfram 0 1-2 1, Marquart 5 2-3 13, Kammer 1 0-0 2, Dalton 1 0-0 2, Neste 6 3-7 9, Christiansen 1 2-2 5, Woods 0 1-2 1. Totals — 27 18-26 72.
3-pointers — WB (Higgens) 1, FA (Marquart, Staude 2, Trieloff 3) 6. Total fouls — WB 20, FA 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.