PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team surrendered just five first-half points as the host Panthers cruised to a 56-15 win over Faith Christian in a non-conference game Monday.
Ally Fredrick led the way with 14 points for Palmyra-Eagle.
Ally Czeshinski scored 11 points and Alex Koss and Madyson Nettesheim both added eight points.
Palmyra-Eagle (10-8, 8-1) will take on Deerfield (13-5, 9-0) in a match up of the top two teams in the Trailways South.
The Panthers can tie for first place in the conference standings with a win.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 56, FAITH CHRISTIAN 15
Faith Christian 5 10 — 15
Palmyra-Eagle 34 22 — 56
Faith Christian (fg ftm-fta pts) — Yardley 1 0-0 2, Scott 0 1-2 1, Sandberg 2 0-1 4, Czarnecki 1 0-2 2, Kallestad 1 3-6 6. Totals — 5 4-12 15.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 6 0-0 14, Czeshinski 4 3-4 11, Koss 4 0-0 8, Steinbach 1 0-0 3, Martens 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 2 1-2 5, Kysely 1 1-2 3, Nettesheim 2 4-4 8, Stephan 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 9-11 56.
3-point goals — FC (Kallestad) 1; PE (Fredrick 2, Steinbach) 3. Total fouls — FC 10, PE 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.