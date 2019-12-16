LAKE MILLS — The game plan was to slow the Lake Mills L-Cats down.
For the most part, that’s exactly what Fort Atkinson did.
But the L-Cats have a variety of weapons and they were able to use a balanced attack with Taylor Roughen scoring 15 points and Jade Pitta adding 14 to separate themselves for a 65-41 victory over visiting Fort Atkinson in a non-conference girls basketball game on Monday night.
Lake Mills point guard Julianna Wagner made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half to spark a 7-2 run, but Fort Atkinson didn’t go away quietly. Anna Schoenike and Natalie Kammer scored on back-to-back possessions before Tyla Staude made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 35-28.
From there, Lake Mills pulled away for good.
Pitta made the first of her three 3-pointers and Lake Mills extended its lead to 52-34 when Wagner made a bucket with 6 minutes, 19 seconds to play.
“I told the girls, we played really well 24 out of the 36 minutes. We were defending, we were contesting and making them work for shots,” first-year Fort Atkinson coach Michael Rajsich said. “I give Lake Mills props — I told our girls in the locker room that they’re one of four or five teams that can win the Division 3 state title. They’ll go as their team goes with their shooting. When they’re shooting the ball well, they’re tough.”
Pitta and Roughen combined to score 22 of their 29 points in the second half. Roughen did most of her damage causing trouble in the back-court for Fort Atkinson ball handlers.
The L-Cats (8-0) only had a 25-20 lead at the break against Fort Atkinson (1-5), but as they do more often than not, Lake Mills pulled away in the second half.
“That’s been us for a year and a half now, we’re just a second-half team,” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “There isn’t really anything to say about it, for whatever reason we’re just locked in in the second half.”
The more tangible answer as to why it took time for the L-Cats to secure the victory was because Fort Atkinson came out in a 1-3-1 half-court zone for the first time this season. After scouting the L-Cats, Rajsich and the Fort Atkinson coaching staff determined that Lake Mills preferred to play a man-to-man game where they can capitalize on their quickness.
“Against Marshall, Marshall played them in a 1-2-2 type of zone, and that slowed them down,” Rajsich said. “I knew if we could keep them under 60, I thought we had a good chance to win. I want to go fast (like Lake Mills), but in a game like this where they’re a little bit better with the ball, we tried to slow it down a little bit and focus on getting the ball inside.”
Schoenike had 17 points for Fort Atkinson. Schoenike provided the L-Cats with a challenge in the post and for the second game in a row, Lake Mills had to make adjustments to account for opponents succeeding with size.
“We knew what she was going to do, but we need to execute better and do a better job of boxing out,” Siska said. “We can’t give second-chance opportunities, especially when we’re going up against posts like we have the last two nights.”
Added Rajsich, “She’s coming back from a knee injury, but she did really, really well. She works hard, she rebounds, she’s still finding her way with movement and pivoting to go either way but she was active.”
LAKE MILLS 65,
FORT ATKINSON 41
Blackhawks 20 21 — 41
L-Cats 25 40 — 65
Fort Atkinson (fg-ftm-pts) — Kammer 5 4-6 14, Marquart 2 2-4 6, Staude 2 0-2 4, Schoenike 6 5-10 17. Totals — 15 11-12 41.
Lake Mills — Roughen 5 2-2 15, Wagner 4 2-2 12, Pitta 4 3-4 14, Guerrero 4 0-0 9, Lamke 0 2-2 2, Mahone 1 2-2 5, Will 1 1-2 3, Wollin 1 2-2 5. Totals — 20 14-16 65.
3-point goals — FA 0, LM (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta 3, Guerrero, Mahone) 9. Total fouls — FA 18, LM 17.
