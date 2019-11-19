CAMBRIDGE — A 9-0 run gave the Cambridge Blue Jays a four-point lead at halftime, but Lakeside Lutheran remained steadfast with its full-court defensive pressure and finished off a 43-37 victory in the second half of a non-conference prep girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Cambridge looked like the team comfortable playing up tempo at the end of the first half as the Blue Jays turned a pair of turnovers into layups. Ashlyn Jarlsberg made a 3-pointer to give the Blue Jays a 23-21 lead and Gracie Korth made a pair of free throws to extend it with 35 seconds to play in the first half.
Mia Murray made a 3-pointer at the 8:04 mark in the second half to give Lakeside a 33-30 lead. From there, the Warriors were able to apply consistent pressure to make Cambridge uncomfortable and eventually pick up the victory.
Murray scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half for the Warriors. She made three 3-pointers, the only 3s of the night for Lakeside (1-0). Morgan Slonaker, Olyvia Uecker and Lauren Thiele each had six points to round out the Lakeside scoring.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 10 points, all in the first half, to lead Cambridge. Gracie Korth added nine and Olivia Williams had seven points. Jarlsberg and Marry Hommen had the only two 3-pointers of the game, both coming in the first half.
Cambridge will continue its season on the road Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Columbus. Lakeside will travel to Monona Grove on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip off.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 43,
CAMBRIDGE 37
Warriors 21 22 — 43
Blue Jays 25 12 — 37
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg-ft-pts) — Slonaker 2-2-6, Uecker 2-2-6, Thiele 3-0-6, Murray 9-3-24.
CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 1-1-4, Korth 3-3-9, Holzhueter 5-0-10, Hommen 1-0-3, Williams 2-3-7, Stenklyft 2-0-4.
3-pointers — LL (Murray) 3, C (Jarlsberg, Hommen) 2. FTM-FTA — LL 8-23, C 7-16. Total fouls — LL 19, C 20.
