The streak looked like it might be broken.
Fort Atkinson trailed by one point with just over eight minutes left, but Milton finished off the game on a 17-8 run to earn a 63-53 win over the host Blackhawks in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson.
With the loss, the Blackhawks’ conference losing streak extends to 57 games.
“I thought we played at the pace we wanted to,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “The first game we really struggled against the press, tonight we really took care of it. Our turnovers were way down. We did struggle a little bit defensively rebounding it.
“Overall, I thought we played well.”
Fort Atkinson (3-11, 0-8) took control early, earning a 14-5 lead with 10 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first half after 3-pointer from sophomore Taylor Marquart.
Milton (6-11, 3-6) was held to just one field goal the first 8:14 of the game. The Red Hawks got their offense flowing near the middle of the first half and took their first lead of the game at 26-24 with 1:47 left until half.
Milton went into the locker room up 28-27.
The Red Hawks led 40-33 with 11:42 left in the game after a 3-pointer from senior Abbie Campion, but the Blackhawks went on a 12-6 run to make it a one-possession game at 46-45 with 8:07 remaining.
It was as close as Fort Atkinson got.
Milton senior Alex Rodenberg scored five straight points to extend the lead to 51-45. She also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the game to help the Red Hawks close out the contest.
Rodenberg scored all 11 of her points in the second half.
“It just wasn’t falling in the first half, but I kept shooting,” Rodenberg said. “Once it starts to fall, energy picks up and I get more into it.”
Fort Atkinson struggled with foul trouble throughout the night. Sophomore Tyla Staude picked up her third foul of the game with 6:58 remaining in the first, but still ended with a game-high 19 points. Senior Anna Schoenike broke double digits with 11 points, but she fouled out with 8:48 left in the game.
“I talked to the girls in the locker room, it’s just you have to play through it (fouls),” Rajsich said.
Marquart added 13 points in the loss. Campion scored a team-high 12 points for Milton.
Fort Atkinson will take on Madison Edgewood in a conference game Thursday in Madison at 7:15 p.m. Milton hosts Madison Edgewood Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
MILTON 63, FORT ATKINSON 53
Red Hawks 28 35 — 63
Blackhawks 27 26 — 53
Milton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Mack-Honold 0 8-10, Jaecks 4 1-3 9, Weberpal 1 0-0 2, Steinke 0 2-2 2, Quade 4 1-2 10, Campion 4 2-4 12, Rodenberg 4 0-2 11. Falk 3 3-4 9. Totals — 20 17-27 63.
Fort Atkinson — Christiansen 1 4-6 6, Kammer 0 1-2 1, Marquart 4 3-6 13, Staude 6 5-8 19, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 4 3-6 11. Totals — 16 16-29 53.
3-point goals — M (Quade, Campion 2, Rodenberg 3) 6; FA (Marquart 2, Staude 2, Trieloff) 5. Total fouls — M 23, FA 22.
