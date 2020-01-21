LAKE MILLS — Laura Nickel and Anna Lutz combined for 50 points as the Marshall the girls basketball team defeated Lakeside Lutheran, 72-44, in a non-conference game Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The Cardinals (10-4) led 40-15 at the break and added 32 points in the second half.
The Warriors (7-5, 1-1) were led by Mia Murray, who scored seven points. Maya Heckmann finished with six points in the defeat.
Lakeside Lutheran will take on Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North road game Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 72, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 44
Cardinals 40 32 — 72
Warriors 15 29 — 44
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 24, Andrews 3 1-4 7, Held 1 0-2 2, Weisensel 0 2-2 2, Swanlund 0 2-2 2, Assaba 1 1-1 3, Nickel 10 5-6, Ward 2 0-0 6. Totals — 27 13-20 72.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-1 2, Gnabasik 1 0-0 3, M. Heckmann 2 0-2 6, Schuetz 1 1-2 3, A. Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Uecker 1 0-0 3, Thiele 2 0-0 4, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3, Neuberger 1 2-2 4, Riesen 2 0-0 4, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Murray 2 2-3 7. Totals — 16 5-10 44.
3-pointers — M (Lutz 2, Nickel, Ward 2) 5; LL (Gnabasik, M. Heckmann 2, A. Heckmann, Liddicoat, Uecker, Murray) 7. Total fouls — M 11, LL 17.
