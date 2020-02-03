PALMYRA — The defense led to the offense. And on offense, Watertown Luther Prep spread it around.
Watertown Luther Prep used strong full-court defensive press and a balanced scoring attack to defeat Palmyra-Eagle, 70-31, in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Affected by the Luther Prep press, the Panthers were held to just three made field goals the first half.
“They brought a real intensity to the game, kind of rattled our girls,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Andrew Tranel said. “Give credit to coach Mark (Schroeder) and having his kids ready.”
“That (press) definitely helped us get a leg up,” Watertown Luther Prep head coach Mark Schroeder said. “I think we flustered them a little bit.”
The Phoenix had four scorers in double digits, including senior Ana Glisper, who had a game-high 20 points.
Watertown Luther Prep (11-4, 4-2) opened up the game on a run, scoring the first 11 points of the contest. Palmyra-Eagle (9-8, 8-1) scored its first points of the game with a layup from sophomore Madyson Nettesheim with 12 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the first half.
A pair of free throws from Palmyra-Eagle junior Ally Czeshinski made it 17-5 with 10:46 left in the first, but the Phoenix rattled off 17 straight points to take a 34-5 lead with just under five minutes to play.
Palmyra-Eagle went into halftime down, 45-12.
As Luther Prep laid off the pressure more in the second half, the Panthers started to find more of a rhythm on offense.
Palmyra scored 19 points in the second half compared to their 12 in the first half, but we’re still outscored, 25-19, after the break.
Nettesheim ended with a game-high seven points.
Luther Prep’s leading scorer — sophomore Grace Schmidt (21.6 points per game) — finished with 17 points.
Junior Grace Kieselhorst and senior Sadie Schultz both added 10 points.
“It’s nice to have a girl (Schmidt) be that kind of threat where she opens other people up,” Schroeder said. “We had lots of players step up.”
Palmyra-Eagle will host Faith Christian in a non-conference game Monday at 7:15 p.m. Watertown Luther Prep will take on Lodi in a Capitol North game Friday in Lodi at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 70,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 31
Watertown Luther Prep 45 25 — 70
Palmyra-Eagle 12 19 — 31
Watertown Luther Prep (fg ftm-fta pts) — Paulsen 1 0-0 2, Bridgeman 8 4-8 20, Glisper 1 0-0 3, Kieselhorst 4 0-1 10, Brandt 1 0-0 2, Metzger 0 2-2 2, Schmidt 6 5-11 17, Schutz 5 0-2 10, Zemer 2 0-0 4. Totals — 28 11-24 70.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 2 1-2 6, Czeschinski 2 2-2 6, Koss 1 0-0 2, Steinbach 2 1-2 6, Martens 1 1-3 3, Kysely 0 1-2 1, Nettesheim 2 3-4 7. Totals — 10 9-15 31.
3-point goals — WLP (Glisper, Kieselhorst 2) 3, P-E (Fredrick, Steinbach) 2. Total fouls — WLP 17, P-E 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.