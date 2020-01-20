JEFFERSON — Milton didn’t deploy the tallest or lengthiest defensive lineups, but the Red Hawks made it work.
The Milton girls basketball team surrendered just 16 second-half points as the Red Hawks defeated Jefferson, 49-36, in a non-conference game Monday night in Jefferson.
With a couple forwards out for Milton, the Red Hawks routinely ran lineups with three to four guards. Jefferson wasn’t able to capitalize on its height advantage inside as the Red Hawk defense gave the Eagles problems with their press and zone.
“I thought we executed our game plan real well,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We talked about getting in front of those bigs.
“We’ve been playing like that (with three to four guards) for quite a few games and props to everyone that’s out there. Everyone has to box out, we’re out sized and we have nothing we can do about. The girls don’t let it rattle them or intimidate them.”
It was only the third time this year the Eagles were held under 40 points.
“It was disappointing, I thought Milton played hard and it took us out of our game a little bit,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “We couldn’t really get organized in our offense. We couldn’t get the ball inside to use our advantage inside. I think their pressure took us out of our game.”
Jefferson (6-6, 5-5) led early 6-1 less than three minutes into the game. The Eagles led for most of the first half until a basket from junior Julia Steinke put the Red Hawks (5-10, 2-5) up 21-20 with 5:07 left. Neither team scored the final five minutes of the first.
The Eagles took the lead out of the half with a two-point field goal from junior Josie Peterson and got the lead up to 24-21. But, once the Red Hawks got the lead back at 25-24 after a pair of free throws from senior Shelby Mack-Honold, Milton never trailed.
Up 25-24, the Red Hawks used a 7-0 run — including five points from senior Abbie Campion — to begin to separate.
Campion scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half.
“I’ve been sort out of rhythm, so I’ve been working on my shot,” said Campion, who has combined for 46 points the last two games. “It’s been nice since I’ve been playing inside, so when I turn I can find my players and they’re cutting for me. I always look for my players and they’re also making me look good.”
Mack-Honold and junior Grace Quade also broke double digits for Milton with 10 points.
Jefferson sophomore Abby Helmink scored a team-high 10 points. Peterson and freshman Ayianna Johnson finished with nine and eight points for the Eagles, respectively.
Milton will take on Oregon in a Badger South conference road game Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Jefferson will also get back into conference play when the Eagles play Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday on the road at 7:15 p.m.
MILTON 49, JEFFERSON 36
Red Hawks 21 28 — 49
Eagles 20 16 — 36
Milton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Mack-Honold 2 6-9 10, Jaecks 1 0-1 2, Weberpal 1 0-0 2, Steinke 2 2-2 6, Quade 4 1-1 10, Campion 7 4-4 19. Totals — 17 13-17 49.
Jefferson — Madden 1 0-0 2, Howard 2 3-4 7, Helmink 4 1-2 10, Johnson 4 0-2 8, Peterson 4 1-2 9. Totals — 15 5-11 36.
3-pointers — M (Quade, Campion) 2; J (Helmink) 1. Total fouls — M 15, J 16.
