CAMBRIDGE — Jenna Shrader scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as the Belleville Wildcats earned a 53-44 victory against host Cambridge in a Capitol South girls basketball game Friday night.
Cambridge and Belleville were tied, 19-19, at halftime. Shrader and teammates Ava Foley and Callie Smith scored 26 of their 37 points in the second half.
Taylor Stenklyft scored 13 points to lead Cambridge and Olivia Williams added 11 points. Williams scored 9 of her 11 points in the second half.
Belleville made four of its five 3-pointers in the second half. The Blue Jays made three 3-pointers in the game.
BELLEVILLE 53, CAMBRIDGE 44
Wildcats 19 36 — 53
Blue Jays 19 25 — 44
Belleville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Shrader 6 1-4 15, Kittleson 2 0-0 5, Stampfl 4 1-2 10, Grady 0 1-1 1, Foley 4 4-5 12, Smith 4 1-4 10. Totals — 20 8-16 53.
Cambridge — Korth 4 0-0 9, Holzhueter 3 1-2 7, Stenklyft 5 2-2 13, Williams 4 2-2 11, Bolger 1 0-2 2, Roidt 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 44.
3-point goals — B (Shrader 2, Kittleson, Stampfl, Smith) 5, C (Korth, Stenklyft, Williams) 3. Total fouls — B 14, C 15.
