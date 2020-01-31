WATERLOO — Sophomore forward Maya Holzhueter scored 16 points for Cambridge in a 70-42 Capitol South victory over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Ashlynn Jarlsberg made three 3-pointers and Holzhueter scored 10 points in the first half. Olivia Williams scored 12 points to join Holzhueter in double figures for the Blue Jays (8-8, 4-2 Capitol South).
Freshman guard Julia Asik led all scorers with 17 points and added three steals for Waterloo (8-8, 0-6). Freshman guard Sophia Schneider added nine points while junior guard Skyler Powers added eight. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke finished with four assists.
Nine of the 10 Blue Jays scored in the game. Gracie Korth scored nine points and Kayla Roidt added eight points.
Cambridge will continue its season at home against Wisconsin Heights on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 70, WATERLOO 42
Cambridge 31 39 — 70
Waterloo 13 29 — 42
Cambridge (fg-ft-pts) — Downing 2 0-0 4, Jarlsberg 3 0-0 9, Korth 3 3-4 9, Holzhueter 8 0-0 16, Stenclyft 2 0-0 5, Williams 5 0-0 12, Bolger 1 1-2 3, Roidt 4 0-0 8, Hommen 4 0-0 8 Totals 30 4-6 70
Waterloo — Schneider 3 2-2 9, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 0-0 8, Asik 6 4-6 17, Gonzalez 0 2-2 2, Baumann 2 0-0 4 Totals 15 8-10 42
3-point goals — C (Jarlsberg 3, Stenclyft 1, Williams 2), W (Schneider 1, Powers 2, Asik 1). Total fouls — C 11, W 7
Whitewater 56, East Troy 24
WHITEWATER — Junior Kacie Carollo scored 22 points and Abby Grosinske added 15 for the Whitewater Whippets as they earned a 56-24 victory over East Troy in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball on Friday night.
Carollo made 9 of her 16 shots and Grosinske added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Whippets (7-9, 7-6 RVC) against the visiting Trojans (0-14, 0-13).
Whitewater outscored East Troy, 26-8, in the first half. East Troy's top scorer had six points.
Whitewater will continue its season Thursday at home against McFarland at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 56, EAST TROY 24
East Troy 8 16 — 24
Whitewater 26 30 — 56
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Pluess 1 2-2 4, Aleckson 2 0-0 4, Scurek 3 0-2 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Donegan 1 2-2 4, Golabowski 1 0-2 2. Totals — 9 4-8 22.
Whitewater — Chan 1 0-1 2, Ceranske 0 0-3 0, Skindingsrude 3 0-0 6, Grosinske 4 5-7 15, Carollo 9 2-2 22, Kilar 0 3-6 3, Zimdars 1 0-1 2, Linos 3 0-2 6. Totals — 21 10-20 56.
3-point goals — ET 0, W 4 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 2). Total fouls — ET 15, W 8.
Orfordville Parkview 57, Johnson Creek 39
ORFORDVILLE — Hannah Budig and Lexi Swanson each scored 15 points for the Johnson Creek Blue Jays, but they were defeated by host Orfordville Parkview, 57-39 in a Trailways Conference game on Friday night.
Budig made three 3-pointers in the game and scored nine points in the second half. Swanson scored 11 of her 15 in the first half.
Parkview had a 27-25 lead in the first half and then only allowed Johnson Creek (2-15, 1-8 Trailways South) to score 14 points in the second half.
Taylor Burrell scored 18 points for the Vikings (6-10, 4-5) to lead all scorers.
Johnson Creek will continue its season on the road Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Dodgeland in Juneau.
PARKVIEW 57, JOHNSON CREEK 39
Johnson Creek 25 14 — 39
Parkview 27 30 — 57
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 6 0-0 15, Swanson 6 2-3 15, Jablonski 2 1-4 5, Joseph 2 0-1 4. Totals — 16 3-14 39.
Parkview — T. Burrell 9 0-0 18, Mielke 1 0-02 , Meyers 3 0-0 6, Kloften 1 0-0 2, Ballmer 1 0-0 2, Olin 5 4-4 14, Saglie 4 3-5 11, Marcellus 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 7-9 57.
3-point goals — JC 4 (Budig 3, Swanson), OP 0. Total fouls — JC 14, OP 15.
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Williams Bay 33
WILLIAMS BAY — Ally Czeshinski scored 16 points and the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Williams Bay, 39-33, in a Trailways South Conference game Friday in Williams Bay.
Czeshinski scored eight points each half.
Kyler Koutsky added 12 points in the victory.
Palmyra-Eagle (9-7, 8-1) will host Watertown Luther Prep Monday at 7:30 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 39, WILLIAMS BAY 33
Panthers 19 20 — 39
Bulldogs 15 18 — 33
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 2 3-6 7, Czeshinski 6 3-4 16, Steinbach 0 3-6 3, Koutsky 5 1-2 12, Kysely 0 1-2 1. Totals — 13 11-20 39.
Williams Bay — Higgins 4 1-2 9, Rabenhorst 0 1-2 1, Bronson 1 0-0 2, Olson 2 1-2 6, Smith 2 0-5 4, Pfeil 5 0-0 11. Totals — 14 3-12 33.
3-point goals — PE (Czeshinski, Koutsky) 2; WB (Olson, Pfeil) 2. Total fouls — PE 13, WB 18.
