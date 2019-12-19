CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills is the third-ranked team in the Wissports.net Coaches Poll and the L-Cats got tested on the road by Cambridge before narrowly escaping with their ninth straight win to open the season.
The L-Cats trailed by double digits in the first half and junior point guard Julianna Wagner hit two crucial free throws with 30 seconds left to secure a 67-63 non-conference victory over Cambridge on Thursday.
Wagner’s gave Lake Mills the lead after it trailed by four with under two minutes to play. Sophomore forward McClain Mahone also knocked down a pair of free throws late.
“Defensively we had stretches where we played well, we just weren’t locked in like we needed to be,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We had to deal with some adversity, we were losing late and didn’t have the momentum. We found a way to make some plays down the stretch. Thought Cambridge played their tails off tonight.”
Sophomore guard Taylor Roughen and Wagner each scored 16, sophomore center Vivian Guerrero had 15, 10 of which came in the first half, and Mahone added 13 for Lake Mills (9-0).
“We got a few points in transition and hit a few 3s. We had to work for every point,” Siska said. “It wasn’t easy to pack the paint in. With their system, (Kelly Cunningham) coaches them well. Even with the 67 points, it felt like an off night for us.”
Cambridge (1-5) had three in double-figures scoring led by Ashlynn Jarlsberg with 16. Olivia Williams scored 15 and Mayah Holzhueter tallied 12 before fouling out.
Lake Mills extended its lead to more then 10 in the second half, but the Blue Jays kept hanging around.
“Cambridge is way better than their record, they shot the lights out of it tonight,” Siska said. “They packed the paint in and took away our dribble drive stuff.”
The L-Cats host Belleville on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. in the Lake Mills Holiday Classic.
LAKE MILLS 67, CAMBRIDGE 63
Lake Mills 34 33 — 67
Cambridge 29 34 — 63
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-tp) — Roughen 5-4-16, Wagner 5-5-16, Pitta 2-0-4, Guerrero 6-2-15, Lamke 1-0-3, Mahone 5-2-13. Totals 24 13-20 67.
Cambridge (fg-ftm-tp) — Jarlsberg 6-2-16, Korth 3-0-6, Holzhueter 6-0-12, Stenklyft 4-0-9, Williams 7-0-15, Bolger 1-0-2, Hommen 1-0-3. Totals 28 2-6 63.
3-point goals — LM, Roughen 2, Wagner, Guerrero, Lamke, Mahone; C, Jarlsberg 2, Stenklyft 1, Williams 1, Hommen 1. Total fouls — LM 12, C 19.
Big Foot 44, Jefferson 36
WALWORTH — Ainsley Howard scored a game-high 15 points, but Jefferson was defeated by Big Foot, 44-36, in a Rock Valley game Thursday night in Walworth.
Howard scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half, including a pair of threes. Josie Peterson also broke double digits with 10 points, netting eight in the first half.
The Eagles (3-4, 2-4) trailed 17-16 at halftime, but a 27-point second half from Big Foot (3-4, 3-3) helped the Chiefs separate.
Big Foot’s Reagan Courier scored 14 points to lead the Chiefs.
The Eagles will host Evansville Jan. 3 at Jefferson at 7:15 p.m.
BIG FOOT 44, JEFFERSON 36
Eagles 16 20 — 36
Chiefs 17 27 — 44
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Madden 0 0-1 1, Howard 4 4-8 15, Helmink 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 2-4 4, Peterson 3 4-6 10, Beck 1 2-5 4. Totals — 10 12-23 36.
Big Foot (fg-ftm-pts) — Peterson 1 0-0 2, Courier 4 5-8 14, VandeBogart 1 2-2 5, V. Larson 3 4-5 12, Paulsen 2 6-7 10, Tracy 0 1-1 1. Totals — 11 15-26 44.
3-pointers — J (Howard 3) 3; BF (Courier, VandgeBogart) 2.
New Glarus 70,
Palmyra-Eagle 22
NEW GLARUS — The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team was defeated by New Glarus, 70-22, in a non-conference game Thursday night in New Glarus.
Junior Ally Fredrick led the Panthers with a team-high eight points. Sophomore Kyler Koutsky scored five points and senior Hannah Steinbach and sophomore Madyson Nettesheim both scored four points each in the loss.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Elkhorn in a non-conference game Dec. 28 in Elkhorn at 7 p.m.
