PALMYRA — Ally Czeshinski scored 17 points in Palmyra-Eagle's 51-49 Trailways South Conference defeat to Parkview Tuesday night in Palmyra.
Nine of Czeshinski's 17 came in the second half. Ally Fredrick added nine points in the loss.
The Panthers were down 28-18 at half, but scored 31 in the second half to get within two points.
Palmyra-Eagle (11-10, 9-3) will end its regular season with a non-conference game Friday on the road against University School of Milwaukee at 7:15 p.m.
PARKVIEW 51, PALMYRA-EAGLE 49
Parkview 28 23 — 51
Palmyra-Eagle 18 31 — 49
Parkview (fg ftm-fta pts) — G. Burrell 3 3-7 9, Kupp 2 0-0 4, T. Burrell 4 3-6 11, Kluften 0 3-4 3, Olin 6 8-10 22, Sagile 0 1-3 1, Marcellus 0 1-2 1. Totals — 15 14-21 51
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 3 1-4 9, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Czeshinski 7 2-3 17, Koss 1 0-0 2, Steinbach 2 1-2 7, Koutsky 2 1-3 5, Kysely 1 1-3 3, Nettesheim 1 1-2 4. Totals — 18 7-15 49.
3-point goals — P 0; PE (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski, Steinbech 2, Nettesheim) 6.
Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 54
The Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team lost to Lodi 62-54 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday that was rescheduled twice.
The Warriors (11-10, 4-5 in conference) trailed 32-27 at the break and junior guard Mia Murray led the team with 15 points. Senior forward Lauren Thiele added 10.
Lakeside closed within two points with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining but couldn't pull any closer as the Blue Devils closed it out at the free throw line, making 13-of-20 for the game.
"We played from behind the whole way," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. "We had it down to two with 1:30 left and had a clean look at a 3 that didn't fall. We had a steal but couldn't convert the layup. They converted their free throws down the stretch."
Lodi (12-8, 6-3) had three players in double-figures scoring, including Jaden Kolinski with 18 points and Dylann Harrington with 14.
Junior guard Olyvia Uecker scored eight, freshman guard Marin Riesen had seven and junior guard Maya Heckmann made two of the team's three 3-pointers to finish with six.
Lakeside plays at Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
LODI 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54
Lakeside Lutheran 27 27 — 54
Lodi 32 30 — 62
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Heckmann 2 0-0 6, Schuetz 0 2-6 2, Uecker 4 0-0 8, Thiele 4 2-2 10, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 3 1-2 7, Raymond 2 0-0 4, Murray 6 0-0 15. Totals 20 5-10 54.
Lodi — Harrington 4 5-7 14, Milne 5 2-3 12, Kolinski 7 1-2 18, Ripp 2 1-2 5, Walzer 2 2-2 7, McNeill 1 0-0 2, Puls 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 13-20 62.
3-point goals: LL 3 (M. Heckmann 2, Murray 1); LO 5 (Harrington 1, Kolinski 3, Walzer 1). Total fouls: LL 17; LO 9.
