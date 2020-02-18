PALMYRA — Ally Czeshinski scored 17 points in Palmyra-Eagle's 51-49 Trailways South Conference defeat to Parkview Tuesday night in Palmyra.
Nine of Czeshinski's 17 came in the second half. Ally Fredrick added nine points in the loss.
The Panthers were down 28-18 at half, but scored 31 in the second half to get within two points.
Palmyra-Eagle (11-10, 9-3) will end its regular season with a non-conference game Friday on the road against University School of Milwaukee at 7:15 p.m.
PARKVIEW 51, PALMYRA-EAGLE 49
Parkview 28 23 — 51
Palmyra-Eagle 18 31 — 49
Parkview (fg ftm-fta pts) — G. Burrell 3 3-7 9, Kupp 2 0-0 4, T. Burrell 4 3-6 11, Kluften 0 3-4 3, Olin 6 8-10 22, Sagile 0 1-3 1, Marcellus 0 1-2 1. Totals — 15 14-21 51
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 3 1-4 9, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Czeshinski 7 2-3 17, Koss 1 0-0 2, Steinbach 2 1-2 7, Koutsky 2 1-3 5, Kysely 1 1-3 3, Nettesheim 1 1-2 4. Totals — 18 7-15 49.
3-point goals — P 0; PE (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski, Steinbech 2, Nettesheim) 6.
