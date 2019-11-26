JEFFERSON — Ainsley Howard scored 15 points for the Jefferson Eagles as they eared a 40-28 victory over Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Howard had two 3-pointers and four free throws in the second half to separate the Eagles (1-1), who won their first home game of the season after a road loss to McFarland to open the season.
Josie Peterson scored six of her eight points in the second half for the Eagles as Jefferson built on an 11-10 halftime leader.
Jefferson will continue its season at home against McFarland on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Reedsburg 70, Fort Atkinson 48
REEDSBURG — Anna Schoenike, Klaire Trieloff and Tyla Staude all cracked double digits scoring, but the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team was defeated by Reedsburg, 70-48, in a Badger Conference crossover game Tuesday night in Reedsburg.
The Blackhawks were held to just 18 points in the first half while Reedsburg scored 39.
Schoenike scored a team-high 12 points in the defeat. She scored five points in the first half and added seven more after the break.
Staude and Trieloff tied for second on the team in scoring with 11 points each. Nine of Trieloff’s 11 points came in the second half, all coming off of shots from beyond the arc. Staude hit two threes on the night.
Taylor Marquart scored seven points for Fort Atkinson.
Reedsburg’s Mahra Wieman dropped a game-high 32 points.
The Blackhawks will host Monroe in a Badger South game Friday, Dec. 6, in Fort Atkinson at 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge 79, Palmyra-Eagle 39
PALMYRA — Mayah Holzhueter scored 16 of her 29 points in the second half for the Cambridge Blue Jays as they earned a 79-39 victory against host Palmyra-Eagle in a non-conference prep girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Senior captain Olivia Williams joined Holzhueter in double figures with 20 points. She made one 3-pointer and 3 of her 4 free throws.
Kyler Koutsky scored 19 points to lead Palmyra-Eagle.
Cambridge (1-2) returns to action against Edgerton at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) will continue its season on the road against Orfordville Parkview on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills 62, Deerfield 22
DEERFIELD — Lake Mills' girls basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season, defeating host Deerfield 60-22 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats led 34-9 at the break and junior forward Hannah Lamke scored a game-high 15 points, making three 3-pointers, and junior center Kayla Will added 14.
"Hannah shot the ball well. She shoots well in practice and that's something we expect out of her," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "Kayla was a little bit of a mismatch inside. We played pretty well in the first half. Overall, happy with the effort."
Junior point guard Julianna Wagner notched 10 points and junior forward Jade Pitta scored nine for Lake Mills.
"It's nice to get a road win, we didn't play our A game tonight," Siska said. "We need to do a better job of getting mentally prepared to play on the road."
Lake Mills is at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 60, DEERFIELD 22
Lake Mills 34 36 - 60
Deerfield 9 13 - 22
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-tp) - Roughen 2-2-6, Wagner 4-1-10, Pitta 3-3-9, Lamke 4-2-15, Mahone 1-0-2, Will 7-0-14, Wollin 2-0-4. Totals 23 10-20 60.
Deerfield (fg-ftm-tp) - Winsor 1-0-2, Eickhoff 2-0-5, Frizzell 2-0-4, Siewert 0-5-5, Haak 1-1-3, Mack 2-2-6. Totals 8 8-15 22.
3-point goals - LM, Lamke 3, Wagner 1; D, Eickhoff.
Total fouls LM 19, D 20.
Fouled out - D, Frizzell
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
LAKE MILLS - Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team defeated visiting Wisconsin Heights 47-41 in a nonconference game on Tuesday as junior guard Mia Murray led all scorers with 11 points.
Murray found success attacking the basket in the first half as the Warriors (2-1) built a 27-12 lead at the break.
Junior guard Morgan Slonaker added seven points and junior guard Olyvia Uecker and freshman guard Marin Riesen both scored six.
"We were just really solid in the first half especially defensively in the halfcourt," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. "The girls played extremely well in the first half. Give credit to Heights, they battled back. On our side, too many unforced turnovers and some improved free throw shooting would have been beneficial. Proud of the girls the way they hung in there."
Lakeside went 10-for-26 from the free throw line and made three 3-pointers.
The Warriors play at DeForest on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for a non-conference game.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47,
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
Wisconsin Heights 12 29 — 41
Lakeside Lutheran 27 20 — 47
Wisconsin Heights (fg-ftm-pts.) — Wood 2-2-6, King 3-0-6, Doherty 1-0-2, Adler 1-1-3, Keith 2-0-4, Handel 3-2-8, Hering 4-2-12. Totals 16 7-14 41.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 3-1-7, Gnabasik 0-1-1, Schuetz 2-1-5, Uecker 1-3-6, Thiele 2-0-4, Liddicoat 1-1-4, Riesen 3-0-6, Raymond 1-0-3, Murray 4-3-11. Totals 17 10-26 47.
3-point goals — WH, Hering 2; LL, Uecker 1, Liddicoat 1, Raymond 1. Total fouls — WH 23, LL 20.
